"PRESIDENT OF PORTUGAL ARRIVES IN SILICON VALLEY: San Jose Mayor Greets Visiting Delegation"

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa received a warm welcome from San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and other local officials when he touched down late Saturday night after a whirlwind trip across the country as he begins a very busy trip through California.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Silicon Valley Chief of Protocol Deanna Tryon, President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, at Mineta San Jose International Airport, September 24, 2022 (PRNewswire)

Local officials greeted the President Saturday night as he arrived at Mineta San Jose International Airport with a delegation of Portuguese government representatives.

President Rebelo de Sousa was met by Silicon Valley Chief of Protocol Deanna Tryon, and received a red-carpet welcome from San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, who presented the President with a City Proclamation. Tryon presented the President with a copy of Mary Wadden's Silicon Valley: A History in Pictures, and a "care package" including essential oils sourced locally by Bay Area company Nectar Essences.

Mineta San Jose International Airport has been a very popular arrival and departure airport for many world leaders during the past decade due to its ease of access to many of the usual stops when Heads of State and Heads of Government visit the region. Tryon stated, "It is so nice to see diplomatic activity increasing once again in Silicon Valley. We are very pleased that President Rebelo de Sousa will be enjoying the hospitality of our region. We are always ready to 'roll out the red carpet' and invite the global community to Silicon Valley."

Several world leaders were scheduled to arrive this month, due to the convenience of visiting during the first UN General Assembly in three years, but plans had to be modified due to the death of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

President Rebelo de Sousa's busy schedule in California includes events with the Portuguese Diaspora in the Bay Area, and a speaking engagement at Stanford University. The President will also be throwing out the first pitch at Tuesday night's Giants vs. Rockies game at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Portuguese Heritage Night.

The Silicon Valley Office of Protocol assists government and business leaders in the 44 cities and 5 counties of Silicon Valley in matters of protocol, and assists in coordinating Head of State and Head of Government visits through Mineta San Jose International Airport since 2014. Their mission includes helping strengthen relationships between local and international governments and businesses.

