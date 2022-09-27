Experience the Magic of the Season with New Kellogg's® The Elf on the Shelf® North Pole Snow Creme Cereal

The first-ever cereal with cooling effects brings a wintry chill to breakfast beginning in early October alongside a range of The Elf on the Shelf® products to enjoy

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You might need to bundle up for this cool new creation: Kellogg's® Cereal and The Elf on the Shelf® have teamed up to create an icy cereal that's truly one of a kind. Introducing Kellogg's® The Elf on the Shelf® North Pole Snow Creme Cereal, our first-ever cereal that deliciously cools your mouth as you enjoy it.

Just in time for the holiday, Scout Elves are swooping in with this limited-edition cereal that mixes a flurry of frosted star pieces and mini marshmallows. Each spoonful will remind you of creamy, sweet, vanilla ice cream. Plus, thanks to a special, slow-release flavor ingredient that awakens the senses, enjoy a unique experience like you just took a bite out of a fresh made snowball.

"The Elf on the Shelf and Scout Elves have joined our families and hearts as a beloved holiday tradition, igniting creativity and sparking holiday joy for the entire season," said Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "With this new cooling cereal, we've dreamt up one more way families can bring the wonder of the season home, this time with a cereal that's just as delicious as it is magical."

The new "Official Cereal of the North Pole" flavor joins Kellogg's® The Elf on the Shelf® Hot Cocoa and Sugar Cookie cereals, Jumbo Snax and a range of branded portfolio products. Kellogg's® The Elf on the Shelf® line of cereals and snacks are made with wholesome ingredients everyone loves, and, for a magical breakfast or an impromptu Scout Elf vignette, Kellogg's® The Elf on the Shelf® has you covered.

Plus, the Scout Elves have come up with some quick and easy Elf Ideas for the season using the Kellogg's® The Elf on the Shelf® line of cereals. They have shared them on elfontheshelf.com/kelloggs to inspire elves this holiday season.

Find Kellogg's® The Elf on the Shelf® Snow Creme Cereal exclusively at Walmart starting in October for a for a suggested retail price of $5.29 for a 12.2-ounce box. Plus, browse the cereal and snacking aisles at retailers nationwide for even more Kellogg's® The Elf on the Shelf® products including Kellogg's® The Elf on the Shelf® Hot Cocoa Cereal ($4.99 for an 8.1-ounce box), Kellogg's® The Elf on the Shelf® Sugar Cookie Cereal ($4.99 for an 8.1-ounce box) and Kellogg's® The Elf on the Shelf® Jumbo Snax ($7.49 for a 32-count box).Kellogg's® The Elf on the Shelf® Pop-Tarts® Bites ($5.24 for a 10-count box) and Kellogg's® The Elf on the Shelf® Nutri-Grain® Bites ($5.24 for a 10-count box) will also be available exclusively at Walmart. For more information, follow Kellogg's on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com .

About The Lumistella Company and The Elf on the Shelf®

CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the official source for the stories of Santa's North Pole. Originally founded in 2005 by a mother and daughter team, the company is home to a number of iconic Christmas brands, including: The Elf on the Shelf, Elf Pets, and Elf Mates. Each of these brands, along with their global portfolio of intellectual property, is managed by The Lumistella Company and distributed through a broad assortment of consumer products, engaging brand experiences and original entertainment designed to create joyful family moments at Christmastime. Visit www.Lumistella.com.

