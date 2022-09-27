BDHEA National Health Equity Summit Elevates Public Policy, Boardroom Action

Healthcare directors and top executives will share strategies to reverse U.S. health disparities at the Black Directors Health Equity Agenda (BDHEA) summit

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare directors and top executives will advance their strategies to reverse U.S. health disparities at the Black Directors Health Equity Agenda (BDHEA) 2022 National Summit Oct. 3 and 4 at the Morehouse School of Medicine.

Black Directors Health Equity Agenda (PRNewswire)

Maternal and infant health, workforce diversity, quality care and ESG policies will share the agenda with public health policy issues at the BDHEA 2022 National Summit. "Promises to Keep: Health Equity Now!" will offer the results-oriented perspective of leaders from Advocate Aurora Health, Atrium Health, CommonSpirit Health, Cook County Health & Hospitals System, GBMC HealthCare, Yale-New Haven Health and other major health systems.

"Health equity is the civil rights issue of our time," said summit planning committee chair, Dr. Derek J. Robinson, BDHEA founding member and vice chairman of the Xavier University of Louisiana Board of Trustees. "Black executives across the health ecosystem bring unique perspectives which can serve as catalysts in addressing minority health disparities. Those who join our Atlanta summit discussions will learn how to build momentum, hold their organizations accountable and drive better health outcomes in their communities."

A public health policy review features former U.S. Surgeons General, such as Dr. Regina Benjamin. A luncheon program and other panels address the responsibilities of CEOs and board directors; rising U.S. maternal and infant mortality rates; and the shortage of minority caregivers. Breakout sessions focus on healthcare accountability and quality structures and on environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies.

"The BDHEA 2022 National Summit is a convening of leaders in the healthcare ecosystem, business and government," said BDHEA Board Chair and Executive Sponsor John W. Daniels Jr., chairman emeritus of the Quarles & Brady law firm. "The in-person event is an opportunity for health advocates to gather and network, learn from accomplished Black executives and support each other in accelerating the pace of change."

Summit speakers include Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, Morehouse president and CEO, and representatives of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, Alliance for a Healthier Generation, Atrium Health, Black Women's Health Imperative, CommonSpirit Health, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs & Co., Institute for Healthcare Improvement, March of Dimes, National Medical Association, the Robinson Bradshaw law firm and U.S. News & World Report.

Registration is $650 and includes a one-year BDHEA membership. Current members may attend for $300. To register or for more information, visit bdhea.org/events .

About BDHEA

The Black Directors Health Equity Agenda (BDHEA) is made up of board directors and senior leaders who are working to eradicate the health disparities and inequities that threaten the individual and collective prosperity of Black families. As change agents, its members across the health ecosystem foster and facilitate board education for up-and-coming leaders, encourage revised business models, spur innovative thinking and action and support policy reforms that advance health equity for Black Americans that will ultimately ensure equal and fair healthcare for all. Learn more at bdhea.org .

