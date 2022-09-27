Arizona Voters' Agenda: A Vast Majority Supports Ongoing Investments in Critical Infrastructure

PHOENIX, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of a follow-up survey on issues important to likely voters, Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) today released its latest economic findings as part of their ongoing Arizona Voters' Agenda initiative, which identifies what likely voters prioritize in Arizona's midterm General Election and what they want to hear about from candidates campaigning for votes. The most recent survey of likely Republican, Democratic, and independent/unaffiliated voters of all ages was conducted in late August and builds on insights from a survey conducted earlier this year.

The latest Arizona Voters' Agenda survey findings demonstrate that growth is top of mind for the majority of Arizona's likely voters as they highly support investing in infrastructure for this purpose. The results indicate that majorities of voters continue to prefer the investment of surplus dollars over tax cuts. The findings also provide insight into what likely voters think about some specific investments.

A sizeable 89% of the electorate agrees with the following statement, "To keep up with growth, we need to make ongoing investments in education, our transportation system, public safety, and other critical infrastructure." This includes support among 81% of Republicans, 93% of independent/unaffiliated voters, and 96% of Democrats.

"As Arizonans feel the pressures of economic uncertainty and inflation, they are focused on the possibilities of effective state spending. A large majority of likely voters support investments to ensure our state and its economy can grow in a sustainable way," said Dr. Sybil Francis, President & CEO of CFA. "These numbers also highlight how much agreement exists between Arizona voters on the matter of our state budget. Voters across party lines want to see their leaders strategically investing in our future."

CFA's earlier survey conducted in April shows high levels of support among the majority of voters for increasing public education funding and teacher pay and that they strongly prefer investing surplus dollars in infrastructure over tax cuts. The bipartisan state budget that passed in June included investments of surplus funds in some of these and other priorities on the Arizona Voters' Agenda. The latest survey checked in with voters about their current thinking on spending. The findings also provide insights into their views on specific infrastructure investments in the future.

