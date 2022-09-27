54% of Employees Say They Have Better Job Opportunities at Their Current Organizations But Few Are Moving, New Eagle Hill Research Finds

Improving Internal Mobility Could Help Improve Employee Retention

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half (54 percent) of American workers say they have better job opportunities at their current organization as compared to another organization. Yet, only 23 percent say they have moved into a new role within their organization.

Employers should focus on internal mobility programs given the need to retain workers in today's tight labor market.

Workers say that a range of opportunities exist with their current employer, including job flexibility (70 percent), pay increases (68 percent), the ability to build new skills (66 percent), a better work environment (59 percent), promotions (53 percent), and a shift to a new field or career (41percent).

"This research is a clear signal that employers should focus on their internal mobility programs, especially given the need to retain workers in today's tight labor market," said Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "Smart employers will identify and invest in programs that enable internal mobility, thereby creating opportunities for employees to pursue new fields, take on leadership-level roles, and develop different skillsets. Providing employees with a path to achieve their personal and professional ambitions where they currently work is a retention win-win for employers and employees," Jezior explained.

The survey also finds:

A pay increase (49 percent) is the most important factor for employees looking for a new job. This is followed by flexibility (18 percent), a better work environment (13 percent), the ability to build new skills (six percent), a promotion (five percent), and shifting to a new field or career (three percent).

Seventy-six percent of workers say they are aware of jobs within their organizations, and 72 percent know the process for moving.

The vast majority (79 percent) of workers say they are comfortable telling their direct manager they want to explore other job options outside of their current role.

Only 35 percent say they feel there would be negative repercussions if they explored other jobs at their organization.

Five recommendations for getting started on strengthening internal mobility programs are available here.

These findings are derived from a workforce survey from Eagle Hill Consulting conducted by Ipsos from July 22 – 27 2022. The survey included 1,140 respondents from a random sample of full-time employees across the United States. The survey polled respondents to understand what they are looking for in new roles and their views on internal mobility processes and opportunities in the organization they work for currently.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

