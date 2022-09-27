3M announces new Verify platform to help tackle counterfeit products

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (MMM) has established the new 3M Verify platform to report potential counterfeit 3M products, building on the success of its anti-counterfeit efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic by expanding its counterfeit reporting process to include all products made by 3M.

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M) (PRNewswire)

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 3M has worked closely with law enforcement and governments around the world to combat counterfeit 3M respirators and COVID-19-related fraud, including seizing more than 58 million counterfeit respirators, removing tens of thousands of fraudulent e-commerce offerings and suing wrongdoers to stop misleading schemes targeting frontline workers.

"At 3M we are focused on innovating for our customers and that includes our commitment to fight counterfeiting and fraud," said Kevin Rhodes, 3M Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Affairs Officer. "The 3M Verify platform will enable all our customers to be confident their product is genuine and delivering the quality that 3M is known for around the world."

3M.com/3MVerify provides resources and information to help customers, distributors, employees and the general public avoid purchasing counterfeit 3M products and allows customers to contact 3M to report potential counterfeit products. Reports of suspected counterfeit 3M products will be reviewed and investigated by anti-counterfeit response teams globally.

3M is committed to taking action to stop and deter fraud to protect people around the world. For more information about 3M's resources to fight counterfeiting please visit our website, 3M.com/3MVerify .

About 3M

