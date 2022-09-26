InventHelp Inventor Develops Stylish Accessory for Ripped or Distressed Jeans (LAX-1425)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to make jeans with holes or distressed areas less revealing and more fashionable," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the JEAN INSERT COVER UP. My design could provide added style and could coordinate with a variety of outfits."

The invention provides a fashionable and functional means to conceal various areas of the body visible through openings within jeans. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wear bulky tights under jeans. As a result, it could enhance comfort and style. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for children, teenagers and young adults. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1425, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

