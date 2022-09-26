First Resource Bank CEO, Glenn Marshall, Presented with Prestigious Leadership Award

EXTON, Pa. , Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Exton Region Chamber of Commerce presented First Resource Bank's CEO, Glenn Marshall, with the Harold Martin Leadership award at its 50th Anniversary Celebration and Annual Dinner on September 22nd.

First Resource Bank, CEO, Glenn Marshall and Exton Region Chamber of Commerce President, Laurie Ryan at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner (PRNewswire)

With over 200 local business professionals in attendance, Marshall was recognized for his exemplary leadership and dedication to fulfilling the needs of the Exton community. Having voluntarily served on nearly 20 different boards and committees over the past 30 years, Marshall's selfless commitment to ensuring the progress of the local community has made him a legend within the Exton region and beyond.

Exton Region Chamber of Commerce President, Laurie Ryan, commented, "Glenn Marshall has been a pillar of strength in our community for years and a crucial part of the advancement of local infrastructure. All who live, work or travel through Exton have reaped the benefits of Glenn's hard work and influence. I am incredibly grateful for his leadership and guidance and was thrilled that he was selected as this year's awardee."

Having received multiple award nominations from the small business community in support of Marshall, members of the selection committee were proud to choose an awardee who exemplified all the leadership qualities of the Chamber's original Chairman, Harold Martin. Martin, much like Marshall, dedicated his time, talent and treasure to strengthening the local community and was relied upon heavily for his innovative approach to meeting the needs of local citizens. Annually, the Chamber recognizes one deserving community member to receive an award in memory of Harold Martin.

Having come from humble beginnings, Glenn Marshall worked his way up the corporate ladder to become one of the area's top CEO's. In 2005 when Marshall co-founded First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB), the team stayed true to one core value- doing the right thing. This guiding principle enabled them to develop a financial institution dedicated to helping local businesses and individuals thrive and since its inception has created hundreds of employment opportunities in the community. Under Marshall's leadership, the Bank has been recognized as the Best Bank in Chester County for 5 consecutive years by The Daily Local News, the Best Bank along the Main Line for the past two years from The Main Line Times, and a Best Places to Work Company from The Philadelphia Business Journal for the past 4 years.

True to his modest demeanor, when presented with the Harold Martin Leadership Award, Glenn Marshall stated, "I am honored, humbled, and surprised to be selected as this year's awardee. It's a bit foreign to me that I would receive an award for just being myself: however, if there's one piece of leadership advice I can provide it is to get involved. Whether it's with your local fire company, the chamber of commerce or a local non-profit, when you put your community first everyone wins."

About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank, a subsidiary of bank holding company, First Resource Bancorp Inc., is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley.

