Delaware First Health Appoints Bill Wilson as CEO

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware First Health announced today that Bill Wilson has been appointed as Plan President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Wilson brings over 25 years of healthcare and finance leadership experience and nearly 15 years as a managed care executive. Most recently, Mr. Wilson served as the Chief Financial Officer for Managed Health Services, Centene's Indiana health plan.

"Bill is an innovative leader with a proven track record, and we are delighted to have his healthcare expertise at Delaware First Health as we deliver on our mission to help transform the health of our members and local communities," said Gregg MacDonald, Senior Vice President, Markets, for Delaware First's parent company, Centene. "Bill's leadership will be instrumental as we partner with the state and local providers to ensure our members have access to high-quality, comprehensive healthcare."

"I am pleased to join Delaware First Health and build an experienced, local team tailored to meet the unique needs of the members and communities we will serve in Delaware," said Wilson. "I look forward to working with local providers and community partners to improve the health of Delaware residents across the state."

Delaware First Health was recently selected by the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services' Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance (DMMA) to administer the state's Medicaid Managed Care Programs, Diamond State Health Plan (DSHP) and Diamond State Health Plan Plus (DSHP+). Delaware First Health's statewide participation in DSHP and DSHP+ is expected to commence on January 1, 2023.

Delaware First Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Delawareans through a range of health insurance solutions. Delaware First Health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information visit www.delawarefirsthealth.com.

