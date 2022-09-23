AAHRPP Accredits Five More Research Organizations, Including First in Japan

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs has accredited five more research organizations, including its first organization in Japan, two public research universities, a children's hospital and an acute-care hospital.

At its September meeting, AAHRPP's Council on Accreditation awarded full accreditation to:

Adventist Health Glendale , Glendale, California , a hospital in the Adventist Health system.

Phoenix Children's Hospital , Phoenix, Arizona .

Review Board of Human Rights and Ethics for Clinical Studies (HURECS), Tokyo, Japan , a nonprofit provider of research review services.

The University of Tennessee , Knoxville, Tennessee .

University of Southern Maine , Portland , Gorham and Lewiston, Maine .

"Despite the disruptions of the pandemic, these five organizations made it a priority to pursue accreditation and commit to AAHRPP's high standards," AAHRPP President and CEO Elyse I. Summers said. "With that decision, they signaled their dedication to quality research and, above all, to protecting the participants who make scientific advances possible."

AAHRPP has accredited research entities across the U.S. and in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

All major U.S. independent institutional review boards have earned AAHRPP accreditation. In addition, more than 85% of the top U.S. National Institutes of Health-funded academic medical centers and 70% of U.S. medical colleges are AAHRPP accredited or have begun the accreditation process.

Research institutes, clinical research centers and community hospitals also are among those that have attained accreditation.

About AAHRPP: A nonprofit organization, AAHRPP provides accreditation for organizations that conduct or review human research and can demonstrate that their protections exceed the safeguards required by the U.S. government. To learn more, visit www.aahrpp.org.

