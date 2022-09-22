Polaroid launches Music in Full Color with a range of Polaroid Music Players and Polaroid Radio

Polaroid's entry into music is rooted in the deep love and respect for music culture

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaroid enters the music space with its colorful new lineup of music products. After more than 80 years of working at the intersection of art and science making products that inspire and empower creativity, Polaroid brings its energy and spirit to music. Polaroid Music includes four vibrant Bluetooth® Polaroid Music Players, an experimental music discovery service called Polaroid Radio, and the Polaroid Music app.

Polaroid Music (PRNewswire)

"Great musicians and photographers capture what we can't always express with words. They make us feel. We're new in the music world, but we want to bring as much color and emotion to the space as we can. We're excited about this new chapter while still being as committed as ever to instant photography," Oskar Smolokowski, Polaroid Chairman, said.

The four Polaroid Players embrace the iconic brand's design language: they're playful, expressive, and designed for joy and humanity. There's the smallest and most portable Polaroid P1, the most wearable Polaroid P2, the iconic boom-box-like Polaroid P3, and the most powerful Polaroid P4 — loud, portable speakers with a retro-futuristic feel. The classic red button is a nod to the legacy of instant photography and its famous red camera shutter button. The Player's analog dial is purposefully designed to change Polaroid Radio stations without picking up a phone. This adds an analog experience, making the Polaroid Players tactile objects rather than simply smartphone extensions.

Polaroid Radio is the heart and soul of the Polaroid Players and available to every music lover on the web or via the Polaroid Music app. In a world of algorithms, Polaroid puts radio back in the hands of real people: artists, DJs, and curators designed stations featuring up-and-coming tracks as well as old favorites. It's an experimental take on internet radio. Five ever-evolving FM-like stations that are human-curated, free, and ad-free. Like five sonic worlds, with no pause, skip, or rewind.

Polaroid Radio is available on the web at radio.polaroid.com or via the Polaroid Music app in US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, and Austria for launch, more territories coming soon.

Polaroid Players are available at Polaroid.com and retailers worldwide in a selection of colors inspired by the Polaroid Color Spectrum. P2 and P3 models are also exclusively available in gray at Polaroid.com.

P1 Music Player: $59.99

P2 Music Player: $129.99

P3 Music Player: $189.99

P4 Music Player: $289.99

Find out more about the Music in Full Color campaign on YouTube.

Download the Polaroid Music app on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

For more information, please contact:

Ruth Bibby

Global Public Relations Manager

ruth@polaroid.com

+1 478 287 9194

*Please ensure that all imagery is credited to the photographer in the filename (if provided) as well as Polaroid.

For Polaroid inquiries please contact:

Polaroid PR Agency PURPLE: polaroid@purplepr.com

Polaroid Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Polaroid