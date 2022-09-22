Liberty Advisor Group Named One of 2022 Best Places to Work in Chicago

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Advisor Group (Liberty), a premier management consulting firm that helps clients tackle their toughest business and IT challenges, has been named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Chicago. Crain's Chicago Business partnered with Best Companies Group on this survey and awards program to identify companies that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees.

Liberty is committed to the continuous learning and development of our people. We value providing our people with new opportunities to grow as a leader and achieve career aspirations by broadening their skill sets and experiences. Quarterly, Liberty brings all employees together to learn from each other, celebrate successes, and have fun. (PRNewswire)

"It is an honor to be recognized as a Best Place to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business for the third year," said Chad Smith, CEO, Liberty Advisor Group. "This award is an incredible testament to our people and culture. We have created a strong culture that fosters a supportive work environment and empowers our people to deliver world-class results to our clients."

Most recently, Liberty was recognized as one of the Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Chicago by Fortune Magazine.

Determining the Best Places to Work in Chicago involved a two-step process. The first step consisted of evaluating each participating company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the best companies and the final ranking. The full list of Best Places to Work in Chicago is featured in Crain's Chicago Business and is available online here.

Liberty Advisor Group is a goal-oriented, client-focused, and results-driven consulting firm. Founded in 2008, Liberty's world-class team has added an impressive $1 billion to our clients' operating incomes over the years, and has been involved in 1000+ mergers, acquisitions, and carve-out projects. The company aims to drive future growth by continuing to align with our clients on their toughest business and IT challenges; further strengthening our collaborative, problem-solving culture; and building genuine and trusting relationships both inside and outside of the firm. In short, we will continue to grow, evolve, and improve.

Crain's Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors.

Our lean, hand-picked team of experienced experts dives deep and develops real-world solutions that impact your business now while laying the foundation for the future. We are a goal-oriented, client-focused, and results-driven consulting firm that will ask you the right questions to bring you the right answers, whatever it takes. No matter how ambitious your vision is – we have the experience to make it happen. (PRNewsfoto/Liberty Advisor Group) (PRNewswire)

