The Alamite Hotel, Partially Owned by Nick Saban, Head Football Coach at University of Alabama, Opens as Tuscaloosa's Only Luxury Boutique Hotel

The Alamite Debuts In "City of Champions" With Two New Destination Dining Concepts

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting the distinctive culture, charm, and flavors that are quintessentially Tuscaloosa, The Alamite, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opened on September 15 as the city's first upscale boutique hotel. Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, the hotel is set amidst a bustling retail and commercial corridor, blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center.

"From architecture to design and service, The Alamite is an experience infused with authentic touches inspired by the unique character, culture, heritage, and people of our city," said Karen Steiger, General Manager of The Alamite Tuscaloosa. "We are excited to welcome visitors and locals alike to experience this new hotel, which builds on local traditions while maintaining a forward-looking perspective in Tuscaloosa."

A world-class boutique hotel with a regional soul, The Alamite pays homage to the storied history of Tuscaloosa in more ways than one, while treating locals and out-of-towners as cherished family guests. The finest in Southern hospitality without the clichés, The Alamite is infused with stylish touches that represent upscale style and down-to-earth charm.

Sophisticated design elements and unexpected artistic accents by Los Angeles-based interior design firm Avenue Interior Design, reflect a classic Southern family residence, while creating an indelible sense of place. The rich color palette throughout the property draws from the local geography; traditional architectural details pay tribute to the academic backbone of the community; and subtle design details throughout pay homage to the unmistakable importance of collegiate culture within the "City of Champions."

The Alamite features a unique art collection featuring works by prominent female artists including Angela Chrusciaki Blehm, Gina Julian, and more. All hailing from the South, including several from the Tuscaloosa area, these artists bring a wide range of styles and help set the tone and personality of the hotel, each adding a bold touch of whimsy to the rich texture and dialogue of the stylish interiors. The hotel plans to continue to add art to its noteworthy collection, including plans for an oversized mural, in the coming months.

"My wife, Terry and I, are excited to be a part of the ownership group for The Alamite," said Nick Saban. "Not only will this investment benefit our local economy, but it also represents a new standard for design and comfort in downtown Tuscaloosa."

In addition to 112 guestrooms, inviting meetings spaces, and a fitness center, The Alamite Tuscaloosa also offers two new destination concepts:

Forte: Cuts & Cocktails , where Executive Chef Jacob Stull offers elevated French staples and classic cuts on a Brasserie-meets-Steakhouse inspired menu, paired alongside a thoughtful wine list and an excellent bar program.

Roll Call, a dynamic indoor/outdoor rooftop concept in a plush setting with an inviting atmosphere and ambiance. The menu features fresh sushi, wood fired pizzas, sliders and share plates. The beverage program offers creative cocktails, local & craft beer and artisanal wines by the glass.

The Alamite, Tuscaloosa, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel will participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

For more information and to book your stay, visit this link.

