It's Official OC Fashion Week® the luxury market of California announces its' launch of "Fashion Travel Week" for July 2023 presented by Celebrity Cruises

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a tribute to its one-world symposium President and Owner of OC Fashion Week® in Orange County, California, Kathryn Marino announced an Official red-ribbon cutting ceremony for Opening Day as the Official launch of Fashion Travel Week® (FTW): The Art of Travel & Style presented by Celebrity Cruises. The project originated in 2010 as a travel incentive and support for fashion designers who love to travel abroad. In 2017, OC Fashion Week® was recognized as an international conduit in fashion industries abroad hosting exclusive runway, networking and access tours for designers and beauty purveyors groups to visit industry and fashion partners in Hong Kong, Greece, Virgin Islands and Australia. Now in it's full inception, FTW launches for all fashion designers, suppliers, influencers and e-commerce retailers to gather, meet, network and travel to destinations including Paris, Spain and Italy, immersing guests into dynamic and exclusive opportunities to network, keynote speakers, five-star entertainment and expand their getaways with international gateways for business and pleasure - from fine dining to fine discovering. Guest attendees are invited to set sail with designers from Around the World beginning July 2023 with highlights as its annual Red Carpet Awards, 4-minute networking for new and exciting innovations and announcements in the future for fashion abroad. "If Fashion is a language, Style is what we Speak" says Marino. It's Official @fashiontravelweek presented by @celebritycruises was announced Opening Day @ocfashionweek here's a look back @pennyfoskaris doing the honors of cutting the Red Ribbon with @crimson_vice featuring special guest @mskaylacardona from the hit #1 Netflix Show #SellingtheOC wearing collections by @annefontaine Featured Opening Day Designer @coral_castillo @cc.coral Model: @g.iuliaranno Photographer: @stevemanivongstudios

The luxury market of California launches "Fashion Travel Week" for July 2023 presented by Celebrity Cruises

OC Fashion Week® executive producer Kathryn Marino is also celebrating her 10-year anniversary with OCFW® after launching its season this past Sept 6-10th with its finale at World Peace Lake in Aliso Viejo. Marino officially joined the production in 2012, the runway show was founded in 2005 by two students at FIDM who recruited Marino as their consultant.

"For the 10 year tribute, I am so excited to share that OC Fashion Week® recently joined CFDA Connects, an initiative of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and participates at the Associate level."

CFDA CONNECTS is an initiative of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Launched in 2021, CFDA CONNECTS recognizes, promotes, and provides business development support to select Regional Fashion Organizations (RFOs), their Fashion Weeks and the Designers based within these key US markets. "What this means is emerging designers will have more opportunities and access to resources and workshops to support their trade and I'm thrilled that we can offer this kind of unique support," says Marino.

"The CFDA is proud to count Orange County among our CFDA Connects regional fashion organization network. There is tremendous talent across America, and it is the mission of CFDA Connects to bring visibility and support to local designers" says Steven Kolb Chief Executive Officer, Council of Fashion Designers of America/CFDA Foundation, Inc.

Another OC Fashion Week® 10-year marked celebration at was the return of Coral Castillo, the first Orange County Designer to win the Emerging Designer Award. Since then, the designer's appearance on Bravo's Project Runway has earned her further retail respect for her craftsmanship.

"Coral Castillo's collection features an array of stunning pieces that are structured, yet feminine and although entirely done in black, somehow ethereal and light. Coral's designs show a love for texture and layers-dramatic shapes and draping portray a playful relationship with light and opacity" – Blythe Hill

Born in Mexico City, Coral found her passion for designing clothing at a very young age. Her mom was a dressmaker and Coral grew up with the exposure to fine fabrics and custom made clothing. In 2005, Coral started designing for selected clientele, without any guidance or training in fashion. Once she decided to pursue her passion she studied Fashion Design at The Art Institute of California – San Francisco.

Graduating with a Bachelor's of Fine Arts in Fashion Design, she received honors and was awarded best portfolio for fall 2012. In 2009, she won best overall effect for the Art Institute of California-San Francisco Fashion Show. Other awards include Best of Women's DayWear for Discarded to Divine 2009 and 2010, 1st place in a design competition for OC-Fashion Week in 2011, and in 2013 Coral was recognized as one of the best designers in Orange County. In 2019 Coral won the Moss Adams Fashion Innovator award. In 2018 Coral participated in a series called STITCHED and ended as the winner of Episode 5. Most recently, Coral was a finalist of PROJECT RUNWAY S19. Her work has been published in ELLE us, VOGUE Italia, VOGUE UK, WWD, APPAREL NEWS, SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE, and LOS ANGELES TIMES.

About OC Fashion Week®

OC Fashion Week® (OCFW) is an International Fashion Week show for emerging fashion designers and established brands, for retail entrepreneurs, as well as digital retail startups. OCFW's mission is to dedicate it's support for fashion designers and the retail business through it's advocacy for fashion tourism as the luxury market of California and through its international partnerships in sourcing and trade. Orange County Fashion Week® is the exclusive international delegate of leading sourcing international suppliers and buyer's trade show Global Sources Fashion and recently became an Associate member of the Council of Fashion Designer's of America's CFDA Connects program.

About Fashion Travel Week: The Art of Travel and Style

Fashion Travel Week is a new travel events and tour group dedicated to its international community of fashion travelers, suppliers and influencers in the retail industries who endorse fashion tourism presented by Celebrity Cruises. The program is produced by OC Fashion Week® featuring a 3-destination tour and itinerary of runways, guest speakers, fashion travel tourism and 4-minute networking with luxury purveyors.

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of a fleet of 15 award-winning ships redefining luxury cruise travel with cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa, and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalized service. Celebrity has pioneered many industry firsts at sea, including: the first use of solar panels on a cruise ship; the first to eliminate use of plastic water bottles; the first American female Captain of a cruise ship; the first-ever all-female bridge and officer team sailing; the first West African woman to work on the bridge of a cruise ship; and one of the first legal same-sex weddings performed at sea. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity Cruises is one of five brands owned by the global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group.

We would like to thank all of our 2022 and 2021 Sponsors without their incredible support our Runways would not be possible.

