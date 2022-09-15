No Tricks, All Treats Here! Hershey is Getting the Halloween Season Started Early

New survey from Hershey reveals that Americans want to celebrate the season now

HERSHEY, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you always wanted to set out your jack-o-lanterns or stock up on your favorite Halloween treats right after Labor Day? Well, you're not the only one! Get out your pumpkin carvers and fill your candy bowls with your Halloween favorites, from Reese's and KIT KAT®, because seasonal leader, Hershey, is celebrating NOW alongside the majority of Americans!

The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company) (PRNewswire)

That's right, according to a new Hershey survey conducted online by The Harris Poll in early August 2022 among over 2,000 adults 18+*, Hershey* found that 60% of Americans agree that it is socially acceptable to start celebrating Halloween before October. So bust open that bag of Reese's pumpkins and kick off the movie marathon as soon as you want.

Other key survey findings include:

Halloween is for the whole family! Hershey found that 70% of parents with children under 18 believe that it is socially acceptable to start celebrating Halloween before October. This is the perfect time to bond while enjoying delicious KIT KAT® snack size treats, carving the ideal pumpkin or creating the perfect Halloween decor.

Set out your porch pumpkins and get your spider webs ready! Three-quarters of Americans (75%) agree that they start decorating the outside of their home for Halloween as early as they want to.

"We know spotting that first bag of Halloween candy, whether it's Hershey's, Reese's or KIT KAT®, is a seasonal thrill for our fellow Halloween superfans," said Alyssa Smith, Senior Manager, Halloween at The Hershey Company. "Finding out that a majority of people want to begin their Halloween celebrations before October was not surprising for us, but it ignited a spark for us to get the party started early."

This year, Hershey is delivering on the Halloween excitement early by giving select lucky fans the opportunity to receive a Halloween starter kit, complete with all the wicked supplies to celebrate the season. The starter kits will go to the first participants who enter the giveaway, with the starter kits containing some of the fan-favorite Halloween candy from Hershey, décor, crafts and more.

For a chance to win, starting on September 15 at 12 p.m. ET, visit @Hersheys on Instagram and Twitter and respond to the dedicated giveaway posts using #HersheyHalloweenKit and #Giveaway.** Hershey is inviting fans to share how they're kicking off their early celebrations for some inspiration in the comments section.

More on Hershey Halloween:

Hershey is here to celebrate Halloween with you now through October 31 with every day and seasonal offerings from your favorite brands including Reese's, KIT KAT®, Hershey's and more. New this season, Hershey's Halloween Props Milk Chocolate Bars, are a collectible, stylish addition to the classic chocolate offering. The bars feature 6 different images imprinted on the bar: mustaches, cat eyes, sunglasses, mouths, fangs, and eye patches.

The party doesn't stop here, visit https://www.hersheyland.com/halloween to find more ways to celebrate Halloween.

Survey:

*The survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of The Hershey Company between August 4 and August 8, 2022 among 2,065 U.S. adults ages 18 and older of which 1,698 celebrate Halloween. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Kayla Ramans, at kayla.ramans@zenogroup.com.

Contest Information:

** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 (except Alabama and Nebraska 19 and 21 in Mississippi) years of age or older as of date of entry. Giveaway Period: September 15, 2022 to September 17, 2022. The first 25 participants who go to the official Hershey's Twitter or Instagram page and comment on the Program post using #HersheyHalloweenKit and #Giveaway will be entitled to receive the giveaway item, a package containing various Hershey Halloween candy, Halloween décor, and crafts, as selected by Sponsor in its sole discretion, totaling an estimated $40 value, which will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. A total of up to 25 will be awarded. Once the 25 giveaway items are awarded, no further items will be available. The giveaway items are non-transferable, non-exchangeable, and non-refundable, have no cash value, and may not be combined with any other offers or promotions. Only one giveaway item per person. Sponsor: The Hershey Company, 19 E. Chocolate Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033

Please allow 2 to 4 weeks for delivery of the giveaway item. To receive the giveaway item, the participant must provide sponsor a valid mailing address within 3 days after contact from the sponsor.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

Follow:

http://www.twitter.com/hersheycompany

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-hershey-company?trk=top_nav_home

http://www.facebook.com/hersheycompany

http://www.youtube.com/hersheycompany

http://www.instagram.com/hersheycompany

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Hershey Company