Cosmo Media Labs Launches With Investment From The Sandbox

This marks the first investment in a production studio by The Sandbox, representing a major milestone for both companies

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmo Media Labs , a multi-functional production studio for content and gaming as well as IP and brand partnerships, announced its official launch today after securing an investment from The Sandbox , the leading decentralized gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands . This is the first time The Sandbox has taken a financial stake in an independent production company.

Cosmo Media Labs develops, creates and produces successful content strategies that bridge traditional media with the new. The Cosmo team speaks the language of legacy brands and identifies the best gamification, NFT, and play-and-earn opportunities that will achieve each individual brand's goal in the metaverse. The new partnership and investment will fuel the growth of Cosmo Media Labs and provide tools, systems, and mechanisms to usher in the decentralized era of content creation, consumption, and monetization.

"We're excited to team up with The Sandbox and work with top creators, brands, and IP holders to unlock their full potential in the new era of digital entertainment and Web3," said Alexander Bushnell, CEO and Co-founder of Cosmo Media Labs. "The Sandbox is the leader of the evolving open metaverse space and its investment and support will allow us to accomplish this at scale. We are proud to work together to bring brands a clear understanding and strategy of how to best leverage the power of their IP within the new landscape of interactive entertainment and digital ownership."

"The metaverse is redefining the creator economy by growing a new ecosystem through sharing value creation between brands, creators, and the community," said Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-founder of The Sandbox. "We're excited to support the Cosmo Media Labs team through this investment as it is a production studio that can bridge between media and help shape the culture of the metaverse to bring the innovation of Web3 through new forms of experiences that provide an accessible and meaningful format of entertainment."

The first major project is with Complex Networks to create a content landscape that innovates how users interact with sneaker, streetwear and hip hop culture. Cosmo is building the Complex infrastructure within The Sandbox by developing games, building social hubs and producing experiences for Complex Networks – all with a forward facing strategy of utilizing the play-and-earn landscape to foster a virtual economy platform for the streetwear and sneaker market.

"Blockchain based technology provides exciting opportunities for the new creator economy," said Tobias Queisser, Co-founder of Cosmo Media Labs. "Cosmo Media Labs is uniquely fitted to partner with The Sandbox to build a new media content approach that is holistic for brands and partners who are activating and engaging in the metaverse."

Cosmo Media Labs is a multi-functional production studio for content and gaming as well as media strategies for IP and brand partnerships. Founded by MGM veteran and producer Alexander Bushnell and AI entertainment tech entrepreneur Tobias Queisser, CML bridges traditional media with Web3, creating premium content for all media and tech platforms.

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand, having partnered with major IPs and brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Richie Hawtin, The Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari, ZEPETO, CryptoKitties, and more. Building on existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter , Medium , and Discord .

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021 , is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification that is working to advance digital property rights and contribute to the establishment of the open metaverse. The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token ; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. It has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox , Blowfish Studios , Quidd , GAMEE , nWay , Pixowl , Forj , Lympo , Grease Monkey Games , Eden Games , Darewise Entertainment , Notre Game , TinyTap , and Be Media . Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 340 investments, including Colossal, Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook .

