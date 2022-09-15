Black Men United to Donate Furniture, Household Goods to Ukrainian Refugees in Chicago on Saturday

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives of Black Men United, local Ukrainian officials and Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will gather in the parking lot of Saints Volodymr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church in Chicago this Saturday, September 17, 2022, to give away furniture and household goods to Ukrainian refugees in need.

The giveaway is taking place in the church parking lot at 11 a.m. at 2220 W. Superior St. The church parking lot is east of the church at the corner of Superior and Leavitt streets.

Pastor John Harrell, president of Black Men United, said his organization is donating a truckload of goods including: living room and dining room sets, beds, outdoor furniture, heaters, air fryers, diapers and baby formula.

Black Men United is a nonprofit dedicated to changing the narrative of the Black community and bringing hope by building bridges in communities across the U.S.

"These families have lost their homes," said Harrell. "It's incumbent upon us to help them rebuild their lives."

Millions of Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia began its invasion Feb. 24. Thousands of refugees have made their way to the Chicago area because of its sizeable Ukrainian population.

"These refugees are fleeing their war-ravaged country and are coming here with empty pockets," said Pappas. "They need our help."

Also in attendance will be Marta Farion, vice president of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America-Illinois Division, and members of Plast, a worldwide Ukrainian Scouting organization.

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office