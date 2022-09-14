Guesty Announces Acquisition of YieldPlanet, a Hotel-Focused Revenue & Distribution Management Platform, and the launch of Guesty Distribution Hub

Guesty integrates YieldPlanet's synergetic technology directly into the Guesty platform to offer enhanced capabilities for hospitality distribution, revenue management and additional short-term rental and hotel OTA connections on the Guesty Distribution Hub

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guesty , the leading property management platform for the short-term rental and hospitality industry, today announced the acquisition of hotel-focused revenue and distribution platform, YieldPlanet . The acquisition expands Guesty's offerings and capabilities for traditional hotels, with YieldPlanet's technology integrated within the Guesty platform. Unveiling a new Guesty Distribution Hub, the platform will add direct OTA connections with Hopper , Trip.com , Marriott Homes & Villas and Google's Hotel & Vacation Rental Search Products , and will allow hospitality operators to manage a classic hotel repertoire, revenue and vacation rental offerings from one dashboard.

Guesty Announces Acquisition of YieldPlanet (Photo: Guesty) (PRNewswire)

The YieldPlanet acquisition and launch of Guesty Distribution Hub comes upon the heels of Guesty's recent $170 million funding round , from top-tier investors Apax Digital Funds, MSD Partners and Sixth Street Growth, with existing investors Viola Growth and Flashpoint also participating. The capital signals investor confidence in the continued growth of the travel and alternative accommodation industry, and is an endorsement of Guesty's pioneering technology, long-term strategy and position as market leader in the hospitality and property management software sector.

"With PMCs competing for diverse consumers and travel personas seeking every accommodation under the sun, we are thrilled to offer additional distribution for our Guesty users through direct integration of YieldPlanet and the formation of the Guesty Distribution Hub," says Yair Holtzer, VP of Strategy at Guesty. "Guesty will offer direct integration with Hopper, Trip.com, Marriott Homes & Villas and Google's suite of Travel Search products, joining our already impressive OTA integration with Airbnb, Booking.com, Vrbo, Expedia, Tripadvisor, Agoda, and misterb&b. We will also maintain additional integrations through our valued partnerships. The product enhancements solidify Guesty's status as the leading flexible Property Management Platform."

Guesty Distribution Hub is the first ever fully holistic hospitality distribution solution. Guesty customers will now access hundreds of hotel and short-term rental distribution channels (Booking Engine, Metasearch, OTA, and GDS), along with integrated financial tools from one dashboard.

"Joining forces with Guesty marks an exciting new chapter for YieldPlanet, allowing us to strengthen and scale our revenue and channel management solutions," says Claudio Limacher, CEO of YieldPlanet. "We will continue to grow YieldPlanet and will now offer direct distribution from within Guesty's platform, offering their clients exciting new opportunities to grow and expand their businesses."

"YieldPlanet's technology, expertise, R&D team, and hotel-focus were a natural fit to join the Guesty family and continue our long-term goal to become the one-stop shop for the hospitality and short-term rental ecosystem," says Amiad Soto, CEO & Co-Founder of Guesty. "YieldPlanet's technology within the Guesty platform, offers best-in-class revenue management, along with its price optimizer product for hotels. Our customers now have access to the widest distribution options on the market from one single dashboard."

About Guesty:

Guesty is the world's leading property management platform for the short-term, vacation rental and hospitality industry. Serving everyone from hosts to hotel brands, customers utilize Guesty's platform and solutions to centralize their reservations, guest communication, operational tasks, cleaning management and more across all the major booking OTA channels, including Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Tripadvisor, Expedia, Agoda, direct booking websites and more. With 14 offices serving customers worldwide, Guesty empowers hospitality operators to save time and resources so that they can focus on maximizing occupancy, ensuring a great guest experience, and growing their business.

About YieldPlanet:

YieldPlanet is a SaaS provider delivering travel technology solutions for revenue and distribution management. The company's easy-to-use solutions synchronize with property management software to provide a single point of control for channels, reducing labor time, administrative cost and increasing distribution. The company services more than 4,000 clients in over 85 countries around the world, with offices in Spain, Switzerland and Poland.

