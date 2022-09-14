EVERTREE INSURANCE APPOINTS DANIEL ROMERO HEAD OF MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Experienced Executive joins from HUB International

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evertree Insurance ("Evertree"), an omni-channel personal lines insurance distribution platform, today announced the hiring of Daniel Romero as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions.

Prior to joining Evertree, Mr. Romero was Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions for HUB International Limited, a full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm, where he was responsible for the sourcing and execution of over 100 strategic transactions. This included negotiating and underwriting deal structures, analytics, modeling, due diligence, and the overall execution of transactions.

"Daniel's proven ability to build relationships, acquire and integrate new property and casualty brokers, and broad understanding of the personal lines market is exceptional," said Alex Tuff, Founder and CEO at Evertree. " Daniel has also had the benefit of having lived and worked in different communities with a fluency in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French. This is incredibly attractive as we build a team with different backgrounds and perspectives."

"I could not be more excited to join Evertree at this important moment in the growth and expansion of the business," said Romero. "Our shared vision for the future of insurance is both exciting and actionable. Our technology will enable independent agents to spend more time on relationships, and it will give clients the unique and refreshing experience they have wanted for many years. Evertree is taking a purposeful approach, focusing on investing in talent and delivering a superior client experience."

Evertree was founded in 2022 and announced in July 2022 that it had received a significant investment from Integrum Holdings.

About Evertree

Evertree is a technology-enabled personal lines insurance agency that is focused on building the premier platform for the next generation of independent brokers. Evertree's strategy is to develop and deploy productivity enhancing technology, recruit, and train new agents, and to identify, close and fully integrate strategic acquisitions.

Evertree was founded in 2022 by insurance industry veteran Alex Tuff and received a significant investment from Integrum Holdings, an innovative private investment firm, whose senior team has led successful investments in Pure, USI, and Alliant, amongst others.

For more information on Evertree, please visit https://www.evertreeinsurance.com/

Contact:



Andy Merrill

Prosek Partners

917.622.1252

View original content:

SOURCE Evertree Insurance