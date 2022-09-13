T5 Data Centers Announces Executive Appointment of Tom Mertz as Chief Commercial Officer

Mertz to Lead All of T5's Services Divisions, including Facility Management and Construction Services

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T5 Data Centers (T5) , the telecommunications industry's only full lifecycle data center partner, announces the appointment of Tom Mertz to Chief Commercial Officer, heading up all of the company's services divisions, including Facility Management and Construction Services. Mertz will be responsible for overseeing all of T5's mission-critical facility management and operations teams as well as project management teams. As Chief Commercial Officer, Mertz will play a pivotal role in leading T5's continued commitment to customer excellence and sustainable practices.

Mertz brings 28 years of diverse mission critical industry leadership experience to his role at T5. In 2002, Mertz joined Lee Technologies and was instrumental in transforming the company from a products-based sales organization into a leading solutions provider focused on the mission critical industry. He was also on the leadership team at QTS as Executive Vice President for their Enterprise division, where he oversaw wholesale leasing for large enterprise and hyperscale customers as QTS transitioned to a publicly traded company. Most recently, Mertz served as Chief Executive Officer at Canara (now CPG Beyond), a leading service provider for the data center industry, where under his leadership, Canara experienced unprecedented revenue growth during its rebrand to CPG.

"I have worked with T5 and their highly-skilled leadership team for many years as a provider of services. T5 has continued with tremendous growth while never wavering in their commitment to sustainable standards, offering a full suite of services and state-of-the-art facilities," said Mertz, adding "Customers appreciate both real estate and full lifecycle services - from development to operations. As an owner/operator, T5 sets those standards, which is another unique advantage that I know resonates with the marketplace."

Pete Marin, T5's President and Chief Executive Officer added: "I look forward to welcoming Tom to our team. His leadership is unsurpassed and our customers and partners will benefit from his experience in mission critical operations across our entire organization." Marin continued, "Tom brings a commitment to sustainability as well, which is a fundamental pillar of T5's strategy. His innovative contributions throughout our facilities management and construction services divisions will continue to differentiate T5 as a true partner to our customers and a leader in full lifecycle services."

Mertz holds a Bachelor of Science in Public and Urban Affairs from Georgia State University with continued leadership education at Emory's Goizueta Business School and George Mason University.

