No More Boring Lunches: NEW Hostess® Bouncers™ Deliver Joy in Every Poppable Bite

Available in Glazed Twinkies®, Glazed Chocolate Ding Dongs® and Cinnamon Donettes®, the launch of Hostess® Bouncers™ creates new ways to enjoy your favorite Hostess snacks on the go

LENEXA, Kan., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of its latest innovation, Hostess® Bouncers™, Hostess Brands is giving consumers a new way to experience some of its most iconic snacks — Twinkies®, Ding Dongs® and Donettes® — with bite-sized snack cakes with creamy fillings, making it easier than ever for families to enjoy sweet, tasty snacks.

"Consumers increasingly are looking for snackable, poppable, shareable treats that offer a sweet reward without the mess, and that's exactly what Hostess Bouncers deliver," said Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands. "We're excited to roll out mini variations of some of our most-loved creations as the perfect sweet surprises in any lunch box."

Hostess Bouncers are available in three delicious flavors:

Hostess Bouncers Glazed Twinkies are baked with real vanilla and feature a creamy filling inside a lightly glazed golden cake.

Hostess Bouncers Glazed Chocolate Ding Dongs are made with real cocoa* and feature a lightly glazed chocolate cake filled with a delightful creamy filling.

Hostess Bouncers Cinnamon Donettes are baked with real cinnamon and feature a sweet filling inside a glazed cake donut hole.

Each multi-pack box of Hostess Bouncers contains five packable, portable pouches with three Bouncers per pouch.

For more information, visit the Hostess website at https://www.hostesscakes.com.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a snacking powerhouse with a portfolio of iconic brands and a mission to inspire moments of joy by putting our heart into everything we do. Hostess Brands is proud to make America's No. 1 cupcake, mini donut and sugar-free cookie brands. With sales exceeding $1.1 billion and employing approximately 2,600 dedicated team members, Hostess Brands produces new and classic snacks, including Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands, please visit hostessbrands.com.

