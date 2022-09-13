InventHelp Inventor Develops Means to Help Relieve COVID-19 Symptoms (FJK-169)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and effective formula to help relieve the symptoms of COVID-19," said an inventor, from Coral Springs, Fla., "so I invented the COVID-19 FORMULA. My design could provide added health benefits and it could help to boost the immune system."

The invention provides a means to help relieve the symptoms of COVID-19. In doing so, it helps to protect the immune system. It would also serve as an alternative to traditional methods of relieving the symptoms of COVID-19 and it could provide added peace of mind. The invention features an all-natural, organic formula that is easy to consume so it is ideal for the general population and individuals with COVID-19 symptoms. Additionally, various serving sizes are available.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FJK-169, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

