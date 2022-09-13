GOBankingRates Puts Retirement Planning at the Forefront With Its Guide for All Ages

Whether you're 20 and planning to retire at 50, you're 40 and retiring at 70 or you're already in your retirement years, GOBankingRates' 'Retirement at Any Age' featured series will give you the tips and tricks you need to enjoy your retirement without financial worries.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having a comfortable retirement is the dream, but it's not necessarily one that's easily achieved. To help Americans reach that goal, GOBankingRates is providing guidance for all with its new featured series, "Retirement at Any Age."

The content package will focus on what you need to do when planning for retirement whether you're in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s or 70s and up. It will explore everything from the best places to retire on a budget to the most important things different age groups need to know about Social Security . And if you're already retired or planning to retire early, GOBankingRates will help you navigate this new chapter by providing investing , savings and spending tips .

"Instead of simply retiring at normal retirement age, Americans of all ages are now building various retirement plans to fit their different lifestyles and goals. With the rise of side gigs, many older Americans are working in retirement, while younger Americans may be using those side gigs to help them retire early," said Don Sena, Senior Vice President of Content & Partnerships at GOBankingRates. "This is why at every stage in life, you need to have a retirement plan that is specific to where you are and where you hope to go."

Beyond providing expert tips, "Retirement at Any Age" will also showcase exclusive survey data that reveals which generation is saving the most for retirement , how Gen Zers are using real estate to build their retirement portfolios and many of the retirement savings struggles Americans are facing.

"While conducting the survey for this featured series, I was unfortunately not surprised that over a third of Americans have less than $10,000 saved for retirement at the current moment. However, I was shocked to see that a third of Americans believe they will need less than $500,000 to retire comfortably when the adage is a nest egg of $1 million," said Andrew Murray, Lead Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates. "Retirement is something you can prepare for at any stage of your personal finance journey, and 'Retirement at Any Age' aims to be a guide for readers in all phases of life."

