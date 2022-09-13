CAMPARI® & IMBIBE RAISE A TOAST TO A DECADE OF GIVING BACK WITH NEGRONI WEEK®

Join #NegroniWeek, September 12th-18th, in Celebration of the World's Best-Selling Cocktail*

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Campari® , Italy's iconic red aperitivo, and Imbibe Magazine will come together this week to celebrate the momentous 10th anniversary of Negroni Week . Over the past decade Campari and Imbibe Magazine, alongside bars and restaurants, have fundraised over $3 million dollars for charitable causes. In 2013 Negroni Week started with 120 participating bars and restaurants and has grown exponentially to over 2,000 participating accounts across the United States this year.

Campari kicked off the 10th anniversary of Negroni Week with a celebratory event honoring the world’s best-selling cocktail* - the Negroni. (PRNewswire)

Campari kicked off the 10th anniversary of Negroni Week last night with a celebratory event that raised a toast to the world's best-selling cocktail*, hosted at the artfully designed Campari headquarters overlooking lush Bryant Park. In a beautiful venue that reimagines Campari's Italian heritage through the lens of New York, the event was attended by bar industry VIPs and New York's movers and shakers who joined Campari in raising a toast to Negroni Week featuring one-of-a-kind Negronis inspired by the past, present and future. Celebrating three spectacular ingredients, with Campari at the heart, the iconic Negroni has served as the muse to bartenders and bars across the globe for over 100 years. The celebration was elevated with Negronis mixed up by renowned bartenders including Chris Moore, Nick Bennett, Dale Degroff, Don Lee, Harrison Ginsberg, Julie Reiner, Linden Pride, Natasha David and Orland McCray, alongside Italian bites curated by Chef Michele Casadei Massari and Chef Marc Murphy.

In its landmark tenth year, Negroni Week welcomes a new official giving partner, Slow Food. Slow Food is a global movement of local communities and activists across 160 countries that envisions a world where everyone has access to good, clean and fair food. The Slow Food Negroni Week Fund will directly support Slow Food's projects, while supporting the communities through grants, the preservation of cultural and biological diversity and the promotion of food and beverage education and knowledge exchange.

Campari will honor the 10th anniversary of charitable giving with a $100,000 donation to the Slow Food Negroni Week Fund. Following suit, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, the largest wine and spirits distributor in North America, will be contributing to the fund. Additionally, Campari will pay tribute to Negroni Week today through participation in the 5th Annual Campari Day of Service , in partnership with the United States Bartenders Guild National Charity Foundation. Over 800 participants will come together to support Campari Day of Service, with Campari employees and bar industry professionals across the country giving back to their communities through service activities.

"As a longtime Negroni Week partner, Campari is proud to be at the heart of the charitable funds raised since 2013 and the classic cocktail that inspired this global initiative," says Ugo Fiorenzo, Managing Director at Campari America. "We're thrilled to once again be supporting Negroni Week and celebrating the landmark occasion of the 10th anniversary. Together with Imbibe and Slow Food, we invite everyone to join us in raising a Negroni to 10 phenomenal years of giving back and achieving meaningful change—and to many more."

Karen Foley, Publisher of Imbibe, said: "We're incredibly excited to be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Negroni Week with Campari, and to be welcoming Slow Food as our official giving partner in such a meaningful year. The initiative has come a long way over the past 10 years, and we are looking forward to another decade of celebrating and giving back."

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Throughout Negroni Week, consumers can participate in charitable giving by enjoying classic or creative new Negroni offerings at participating bars and restaurants across the country. For those looking to celebrate from home, an array of e-commerce partners are offering special Negroni "Kits" in celebration of Negroni Week; Curiada ($5 per Negroni Cocktail Kit donated to Slow Food Negroni Week Fund) and ReserveBar (dedicated Negroni bundles) and Sourced Craft Cocktails (three Negroni Cocktail Kits). The Negroni Week Shop is once again filled with a variety of creative vendors offering Negroni-inspired items all giving back to the Slow Food Negroni Week Fund.

For more information about what's happening during Negroni Week 2022 visit http://www.negroniweek.com. Stay up to date on all Negroni Week news by following @CampariUSA and @Imbibe on Instagram, @CampariUS and @Imbibe on Facebook, and engaging with the #NegroniWeek, #Campari, and #imbibe hashtags. Campari & Imbibe encourage all who are 21+ to join in toasting to the 10th Anniversary of Negroni Week and remind you to please enjoy responsibly.

ABOUT CAMPARI

Campari, the iconic, unforgettable Italian red spirit sitting at the heart of some of the world's most famous cocktails. Campari was founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, and pioneered by his son, Davide, who created something so distinctive and revolutionary that its secret recipe has not been altered since. Vibrant red in color, Campari's unique and multi-layered taste is the result of the infusion of herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water. As well as being unique and distinctive, Campari is extremely versatile, offering boundless and unexpected possibilities. As a source of this passionate inspiration since its creation seen through its founders' creative genius, artists in different fields and the world's best bartenders, Campari stimulates your instincts to unlock your passions, inspiring limitless creations.

ABOUT THE NEGRONI

It was around the year 1919 in Florence when Count Camillo Negroni contemplated ordering an Americano cocktail but decided it was time for a change. He requested it with a touch of gin instead of soda, inspired by his last trip to London and its prevalent gin scene. The bartender was pleased to honor Count Camillo Negroni's request and added an orange garnish rather than the lemon wedge of the Americano to signify the new drink he had created. In Florence, the Count's 'usual' became known as Count Negroni's Americano, or the "Americano with a touch of gin", but whatever it was referred to as back then, the Negroni was born. The Negroni is now one of the most famous contemporary classic cocktails. Anywhere you go in the world, you will find a mixologist who can make you the iconic Negroni. The original recipe, the perfectly balanced combination of equal parts of Campari, Red Vermouth and London Dry gin, is almost a century old and continues to be enjoyed today. The International Bartenders Association (IBA) lists Campari as an official ingredient of the Negroni, and thus, there is no Negroni without Campari! For more information visit www.campari.com.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Grand Marnier, Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates in 22 production sites worldwide and has its own distribution network in 23 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

ABOUT IMBIBE

Imbibe is the ultimate guide to liquid culture. In every issue of the James Beard award-winning magazine and on imbibemagazine.com, you'll find the world's top drink destinations, recipes and in-depth stories—everything you need to know about the people, places and flavors of drinks. Imbibe also publishes cocktail books and produces drink-related events, including Negroni Week. For more information, visit imbibemagazine.com and follow @imbibe and #imbibe.

ABOUT SLOW FOOD

Slow Food is a global, grassroots organization, founded in 1989 to prevent the disappearance of local food and beverage cultures and traditions, counteract the rise of fast life and combat people's dwindling interest in the food and beverages they eat and drink, where it comes from and how our food choices affect the world around us.

Since its beginnings, Slow Food has grown into a global movement involving millions of people in over 160 countries, working to ensure everyone has access to good, clean and fair food.

Slow Food believes food and drink are tied to many other aspects of life, including culture, politics, agriculture and the environment. Through our food and beverage choices, we can collectively influence how food is cultivated, produced and distributed, and change the world as a result.

Bar industry VIPs and New York’s movers and shakers joined Campari in raising a toast to Negroni Week. (PRNewswire)

Industry veteran Julie Reiner stirs up a classic Campari Negroni at the Negroni Week kick off event. (PRNewswire)

Notable NYC bartenders stirred up one-of-a-kind Negronis inspired by the past, present and future at the Campari headquarters overlooking Bryant Park. (PRNewswire)

