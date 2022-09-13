Base HQ Shapes Future of Work, Creates Modern Solutions for Executive Assistants

Adds new services to match high-performing leaders with strategic, world-class EA partners

GREENVILLE, S.C. , Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Base HQ, the modern solution for Executive Assistants (EAs), is shaping the future of work for assistants and the business leaders they support with innovative software made exclusively for EAs and a wide array of flexible service options that match leaders with strategic, high-impact, tech-enabled assistants to meet their unique business needs.

Base recently joined forces with 33Vincent to equip leaders with more impactful support to drive their business forward by utilizing Base's database of highly-qualified assistants - the largest in the industry. Base also brings career services such as job placement and excellent training opportunities to Executive Assistants. As a combined force, Base is taking the lead in the market to provide unique value to both assistants and their leaders with end-to-end service and support.

Empowering EAs to do meaningful work

With Base, Executive Assistants enter the industry with the tools to excel from day one, and thrive in their roles with access to best-in class training, a collaborative EA community, job opportunities, and much more.

"We're equipping assistants with the tools, training and support they need to lead more impactful careers. By merging 33Vincent's tried-and-true services with Base's all-in-one workspace, we are checking every single box when it comes to supporting excellent Executive Assistants at every stage of their careers," said Paige McPheely, CEO of Base HQ.

Equipping Executives with the support they deserve

For Executives who are tired of trying to do it all, Base has an extensive talent pool of highly-trained, motivated and talented assistants who are equipped to excel and make an impact from day one. Leaders can choose from a variety of options to fit their needs – one-time inbox management, flexible subscription EA support, or a search for their next full-time EA. Base is committed to pairing leaders with EAs who are the right fit for their business, culture and vision.

"With the largest assistant talent pool in the world, we're here to help lighten the load for busy Executives and match them with dedicated support. Our one-of-a-kind matching process allows the leader to focus on the business while we do the heavy lifting of finding the right fit," said Casey Putschoegl, President of Base HQ.

The modern EA solution is Base

Base was built by assistants, for assistants. With 33Vincent's services now under the Base brand, Base is positioned to unlock all the potential the Executive Assistant role has to offer in modern workplaces and equip today's business leaders with the best EA support on the market. Learn more about Base at basehq.com .

About Base HQ

Base is the modern solution for Executive Assistants. Base's platform and career services equip EAs with the tools, training, and support they need to be efficient in their roles and lead impactful careers. Learn more at basehq.com.

