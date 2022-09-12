USAA Names New SVP in Chief Legal Office

Waqas Durrani promoted as leader of Enterprise Shared Services Counsel

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA announced Waqas Durrani has been promoted to senior vice president, Enterprise Shared Services (ESS) Counsel in USAA's Chief Legal Office. In this role, Durrani will lead teams supporting technology and transactions, privacy and data security, labor and employment, and USAA's Chief Financial Office. He previously led the technology and transactions team as vice president and will report to USAA Chief Legal Officer Bob Johnson.

Waqas Durrani, senior vice president, USAA Enterprise Shared Services (ESS) Counsel (PRNewswire)

Durrani joined USAA in 2017 as legal counsel for USAA's property and casualty company. In his subsequent role leading the technology and transactions team, he advised on USAA's prior sale of its investment management company and mutual fund portfolio to Schwab and Victory Capital, respectively and on the acquisition of insurer Noblr, which now offers USAA members "pay as you drive" auto insurance. Prior to joining USAA, he worked at Allstate for 16 years in various roles, including serving as associate general counsel at Esurance, an affiliate of Allstate. Before that, Waqas served as corporate counsel at U.S. Office Products Company, a startup company.

"Waqas has played an essential role in critical transactions for USAA while providing strong leadership and legal advice in support of our members," Johnson said. "I am excited to see the momentum continue under his leadership as we deliver on our mission to serve the military community."

Waqas received a Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, from Loyola University in Chicago. He also received Master of Science in journalism and a law degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

"USAA has served the military for over 100 years, and I've been privileged to support that mission," Durrani said. "I am eager to continue providing that support as we care for our 13 million members and more than 38,000 employees."

