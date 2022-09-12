The Staunch Moderates Intellectual Movement's Midterm Strategy, Rapper Casanova Ace and DJ Staunch Release Sophomore Album, Mission Peace, Doubling Down on the Movement's Intellectual and Political Philosophy of Moderation Over Extremism

New Album "Mission Peace" Dropped Friday August 26, 2022

ASPEN, Colo., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is Midterms Season! Staunch Moderates' Midterms Strategy is: 1) the recent dropping of our sophomore R & B hip hop album, "Mission Peace," available NOW on all major music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, and SoundCloud, along with an additional 54 outlets globally; 2) the completion of our 90 Minutes Documentary Film and beginning of its marketing and distribution, and finally 3) the continued distribution of our BIGFOOTS FOOTBALL six-episode music video series, which started August 1st up to the kickoff of the NFL football season September 8th, a la HBO's Ballers distribution style, on Staunch Moderates News' YouTube Channel.

Staunch Moderates own Biggie Smalls, Casanova Ace, a former WWE wrestling star and current rapper is featured on our album, Mission Peace," along with special guest artists Jefferey Skunk Baxter of the Doobie Brothers & founding member of Steely Dan, plus CJ Vanston (Tears for Fears, Dali Lama, Joe Cocker, Ringo Star), E.P. Gregory T. Simmons. Our new band name that all members seem to dig is, "DJ Staunch & the Bigfoots."

When asked, "Who are our inspirations?" we like to say: Frank Sinatra, The Rat Pack, Ramsey Lewis, The Jacksons, Quincy Jones, Steelie Dan, and the Doobie Brothers. We hope you hear them in our tunes!

The complete track listing for Mission Peace is as follows:

Track Title Time

Love 6:05

Bali Girl 5:35

Bigfoots Football 4:23

Olympics & Peace 3:14

Bill Maher 2:48

SMN Remix 3:05

Elon Musk 6:12

DC Aliens 3:21

Peace 2:47

Genres of music within our music are : R&B, jazz, hip hop, rock n roll, classical, gospel, Olympics and Hawaiian.

2021 " The First Realm " Album: (Soundcloud link here)

2022 " Mission Peace " Album: (Soundcloud link here)

Many ask, "what's the rationale behind our Bigfoot Mascot, "Staunch?" Think of it, the "Bigfoot-print" of our country, say at least an 80 percentile all Moderates, the silent majority! Also, we Staunch Moderates are in the paradigm shifting business: from the most terrifying folklore character to the coolest beings on the planet, not human but Bigfoot. Well this is a paradigm shifting analogy to what we are really trying to do to change our socio-political Divide, from anger, aggression, and hate to love, moderation and peace through our music and various different forms of entertainment. It's a tall order, but we are trying!

We currently have over 38 million views and streams of our tracks and other content on our Old MTV-like, Staunch Moderates News YouTube Channel. That's roughly 10% of the U.S. population.

A Staunch Moderates quote we feel worth to remember : "Set our differences aside, find common middle ground, reach across the aisle, tell a joke, evaluate, negotiate, compromise and decide the most equitable solutions humanly possible, like in the 1787 drafting of our Constitution and many other democratic constitutions around the world like it. Checks and balances rather than winner take all!!!"

The pitch : Hey, have you heard of the Staunch Moderates? They're this hip, cool, trending Intellectual Movement of 2022 about addressing the Divide & to strive for National & World Peace, basically an intellectual movement about peace. They've got Bigfoots! They've got Bigfoots Football. They've got Bigfoots Baseball. They've got Staunch Moderates News! Last year they made a 14 track hip hop album, "The First Realm." Just now, they just dropped their second album, "Mission Peace." Listen in & join the Movement. You too can take part in addressing the Divide and striving for National and World Peace. The unthinkable has become the thinkable, because of the platform the Staunch Moderates are bringing to you, again a way that you can address the Divide and strive for National and World Peace. Tune in, tell your friends and dig the music. Peace!

About Staunch Moderates



Staunch Moderates are an Intellectual Movement that addresses our country's current intellectual and political divide and strives for both national and world peace. Formed in December of 2019, the Movement hit the ground running, campaigning for their messages throughout the 2020 Election Year. They actively campaigned at sixteen different state Primaries by hosting 35 vital societal issue forums and conducted polls and produced several interviews with different political celebrities during the conventions and debates. With Casanova Ace rapping, the team even hosted a live Election Day Show with a panel of ten of their closest political celebrity friends, including former Congressman Barry Goldwater, former bodybuilding champion Lou Ferrigno, Olympian Maggie Connor and former White House press office Edward P. Lozzi, among others. For fans, constituents and the curious, check it all out at StaunchModerates.org or any of their social media channels.

Follow Staunch Moderates:

Website: http://www.staunchmoderates.org/ www.StaunchModerates.org

Facebook: Facebook.com/staunchmoderates

Instagram: staunch_moderates

Twitter: @SModerates

YouTube: Staunch Moderates News

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/staunchmoderates

View original content:

SOURCE Staunch Moderates