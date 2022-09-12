PCX Aerosystems Announces Acquisition of NuSpace

NEWINGTON, Conn., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCX Aerosystems ("PCX"), a market-leading producer of advanced mechanical systems for the aerospace industry, today announced the September 2, 2022 acquisition of NuSpace, Inc. ("NuSpace") from Cornerstone Capital Holdings and members of the NuSpace leadership team. With engineering and manufacturing roots going back to 1907, NuSpace has evolved from a diversified mechanical systems manufacturer into a leading-edge designer and manufacturer of proprietary propellant and high-pressure tanks for advanced satellite, launch vehicle spacecraft, and missile platforms.

"NuSpace brings a unique capability to design and produce mission critical complex assemblies for the rapidly growing space marketplace which is a fantastic addition to the growing portfolio of flight-critical components and assemblies we supply to the defense aerospace market," said PCX CEO, Tom Holzthum.

Ian Ballinger, CEO and Chief Technology Officer of NuSpace, said, "Joining the PCX team is a natural next step for NuSpace, bringing the stability and support of being part of a broader portfolio while maintaining the freedom to pursue continued growth with our customers."

About PCX

Headquartered in Connecticut, PCX Aerosystems is a leading privately owned supplier of highly engineered, precision, flight critical assemblies for rotorcraft and fixed wing aerospace platforms The company produces rotorhead assemblies and control systems, landing gear assemblies, external fuel tank systems, engine and structural airframe components in addition to composite fabrications and refueling probes. The company also offers integrated special processing services such as heat treating, painting and non-destructive testing. PCX provides direct delivery of components and large assemblies to customers such as Boeing, General Electric Aircraft Engines, Bell, Sikorsky and the U.S. Government. Founded in 1900, PCX owns facilities in CT, CA and MA. PCX Aerostructures, LLC, dba PCX Aerosystems is owned by Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. To learn more about PCX, visit www.pcxaero.com .

About NuSpace

NuSpace is a Long Beach, California based aerospace and defense manufacturer with proprietary design and specialized fabrication capabilities, and flight-critical assembly and quality systems. Their experienced engineering and manufacturing teams excel at the design to specification and manufacture of mission critical propellant and pressure vessel solutions.

