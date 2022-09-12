Minerva Intelligence Reports DRIVER Software Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) (OTCQB: MVAIF) ("Minerva" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence software company focused on building decision support tools for climate risk, mineral exploration and mining is pleased to announce it has launched a new version of its DRIVER software.

Building on a full year of industry deployment and testing, Minerva has developed enhancements to its previously released DRIVER software. The updated DRIVER software improves the integration of the machine learning-based grade directionality analysis toolkit with existing deposit frameworks. Users will now see an overhauled modular structure allowing them to rapidly compartmentalize their project into geological domains, run fully automatic domain-based grade estimations over multiple block model grids, and merge block models together to facilitate a comprehensive, deposit-scale multi-element overlap analysis.

DRIVER's proprietary geostatistical algorithm has increased significantly in speed and accuracy at which it automatically finds local 3D grade trends in unprocessed drilling information under the new framework. In addition, the changes expand the potential applications of software to a wider range of mineral deposit styles at different stages of development.

"We are thrilled to be able to release the updated version of the DRIVER software pushing the boundaries of web and cloud-based 3D Artificial Intelligence modelling solutions. We have been fortunate to work closely alongside several key industry professionals to gain valuable on-the-ground feedback. By implementing changes in the underlying codebase, improving the cloud processing architecture and overhauling the internal processing functions, we have created a faster, more intuitive, and reliable user experience. DRIVER's speed to initialize on large projects has significantly improved as have its scaling procedures. Our interpolation method is now ~25% faster, and complex wireframes can be uploaded and processed within the platform in less than half the time it took before. DRIVER has now been successfully applied to many large and complex mineral deposits globally, and we will continue to concentrate on this user feedback." said Dr. Alexander Wilson, Technical Product Owner.

About Minerva Intelligence Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a software development company based in Vancouver, Canada, with a subsidiary office in Darmstadt, Germany. Their proprietary technology is empowering organizations to make defensible decisions in the face of climate change.

Although Minerva's applications focus on the search for critical metals and the assessment of physical climate risk, their technology has application in diverse industries and domains.

Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol MVAI). For further details, please refer to their website www.minervaintelligence.com or follow Minerva on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward Looking Information: This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, the availability of financing to the Company are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information include changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, delays in receiving approvals, and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of our business, investors should review our continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

