InventHelp Inventor Develops Professional Drywall Knife Holder (DAL-202)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to keep a drywall putty knife close at hand while working at a jobsite," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented the DRYWALL KNIFE HOLDER. My design would offer a more professional-looking alternative to storing the knife in a pocket or tool belt. My father has 25 years in the drywall business, and he has never seen anything like this before, something like this in the market would be successful and its time to everyone to have one."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective belt holder for securing a drywall knife. In doing so, it ensures that the drywall knife is readily available for use. As a result, it increases convenience. It also helps to reduce messes and it provides a more professional appearance. With the years of experience in the inventor's family they have seen many workers carry their drywall knife in their back pocket with the knife pointing up. This has cost a lot of injuries in the workplace, and is a great inconvenience, so besides giving the worker a professional look, their objective is to also bring safety to its owner. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for drywall contractors, painting contractors, construction workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAL-202, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

