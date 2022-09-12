InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved 5-Gallon Plastic Bucket (DNV-343)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a plumber and I thought there could be a better way to hold, store and organize a series of project tools for jobsite use," said an inventor, from Gypsum, Colo., "so I invented the MULTI- USE TOOL BUCKET. My design ensures that the interior remains free of rain, debris or other airborne contaminants."

The invention provides an improved 5-gallon plastic bucket for holding and storing tools. In doing so, it protects against water and weather. It also increases organization and convenience and it eliminates the hassle of searching through a traditional toolbox. The invention features a portable and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trade workers, contractors, outdoor enthusiasts, gardeners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

