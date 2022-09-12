Automotive data, revolutionized. Authenticom presents data service RecordRecharge to support growing industry need for data quality

LA CROSSE, Wis., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticom, Inc., a leading data solutions provider known for services like DealerVault and ContactVia, today announced RecordRecharge, a rebranding of their existing vehicle ownership, email, address, and phone data hygiene services. RecordRecharge simplifies what was multiple vendor solutions into a single process with customizable and scalable options. This change benefits customers by streamlining processes, saving costs, and helping dealerships achieve growth objectives.

"Authenticom has long been a data hygiene leader and champion of the ever-evolving data quality landscape. When looking at the growing business needs of our customers, we saw an opportunity to answer this need through integrating current data hygiene offerings under one umbrella. This gives dealerships a holistic approach to a much better dealership-to-customer experience. Simply, clean data better informs business decisions and makes dealerships look more professional," said Founder and CEO Stephen Cottrell.

Clean data is more vital to business success than ever before. Too often customers receive communications for vehicles they no longer own. At a time of rising costs, dealers can't afford to drive customer opt-outs through incorrect data, which also makes dealerships look unreputable and increases consumer mistrust. Accurate and tailored customer communication can be the key difference between dealership success and failure. Poor data quality has a direct financial impact on company performance, weakens competitive standing, and increases already heightened consumer mistrust.

The right data hygiene partner mitigates data quality business risks. Through analysis to remove duplications, create standardization, and verify quality and accuracy, services available within RecordRecharge put dealerships in the competitive position to increase customer engagement. This helps meet business goals and creates value. By addressing the market need for customizable data hygiene solutions, RecordRecharge customers can choose which data services best align with their data hygiene needs to encourage business growth.

About Authenticom

Authenticom is a privately held company launched in 2002. As a leader in data management services, Authenticom has expanded its family of products to support the changing environment surrounding data. Their mission is the connect the world to data through data visibility, transparency, and control. This allows organizations to leverage the power of data to drive their business operations.

