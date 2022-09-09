KAZIA THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT AT HC WAINWRIGHT 24th ANNUAL GLOBAL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

SYDNEY, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA), an oncology-focused drug development company, is pleased to announce that CEO, Dr James Garner, will be presenting at the upcoming 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, held in New York, NY, from 12 – 14 September 2022.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited Logo (PRNewswire)

Dr Garner's presentation will review three positive data read-outs that Kazia has reported so far in 2022 and will look ahead to some key developments that are anticipated over coming months.

Representatives of the Kazia management team will be available to conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors through the conference. To register for the conference, please visit: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/.

For More Information, Please Contact:-

In the United States: In Australia : Joe Green Jane Lowe Edison Investor Relations IR Department jgreen@edisongroup.com jane.lowe@irdepartment.com.au Phone: +1 646-653-7030 Phone: +61 411 117 774

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA) is an oncology-focused drug development company, based in Sydney, Australia.

Our lead program is paxalisib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K / Akt / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib commenced recruitment to GBM AGILE, a pivotal study in glioblastoma, in January 2021. Seven additional studies are active in various forms of brain cancer. Paxalisib was granted Orphan Drug Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018, and Fast Track Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in August 2020. In addition, paxalisib was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Designation by the US FDA for DIPG in August 2020, and for AT/RT in June 2022.

Kazia is also developing EVT801, a small-molecule inhibitor of VEGFR3, which was licensed from Evotec SE in April 2021. Preclinical data has shown EVT801 to be active against a broad range of tumour types and has provided compelling evidence of synergy with immuno-oncology agents. A phase I study commenced recruitment in November 2021.

For more information, please visit www.kaziatherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @KaziaTx.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kazia Therapeutics Limited