Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results

- Revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, were $25.4 million

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today its first quarter 2022 operating results for the period ended March 31, 2022.

"In the first quarter, Ideanomics strengthened our product offerings and synergies across our subsidiaries highlighted by our closing of the Energica transaction," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics.

"We look forward to discussing how this and our other strategic investments will complement and accelerate our other businesses in addition to some of the exciting things that Ideanomics has planned for the rest of 2022 at our upcoming conference call."

Ideanomics First Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $25.4 million compared to $29.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $4.5m or (15.2%). Revenue from the US in the first quarter of 2022 was $11.8 million versus $26.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $15.1 million. This was mainly due to a decrease in revenue from Timios due to their previously disclosed cybersecurity issue.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.02 million which represented a Gross Margin of 0.08%. Gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 was $10.7 million.

Selected Business Updates and Highlights

Acquired approximately 70% of Italian electric motorbike producer Energica

Announced strategic investment with battery manufacturer InoBat

Solectrac announced development of a North American dealer network

Strengthened subsidiaries' management teams by hiring key leaders

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

IDEANOMICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 Revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $— and $1 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively) $ 14,877

$ 4,515 Revenue from sales of services 10,460

25,210 Other revenue 54

214 Total revenue 25,391

29,939 Cost of revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $— and $4 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 15,738

4,318 Cost of revenue from sales of services 9,583

14,748 Cost of other revenue 50

160 Total cost of revenue 25,371

19,226 Gross profit $ 20

$ 10,713







Operating expenses:





Selling, general and administrative expenses 37,095

16,889 Research and development expense 1,014

10 Asset impairments 81

— Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net (131)

494 Litigation settlement —

5,000 Depreciation and amortization 1,285

1,328 Total operating expenses 39,344

23,721







Loss from operations (39,324)

(13,008)







Interest and other income (expense):





Interest income 763

157 Interest expense (579)

(574) Loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net (148)

(30) Gain on remeasurement of investment 10,965

— Other income (expense), net 191

(338) Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest (28,132)

(13,793)







Income tax benefit 378

7,345 Equity in loss of equity method investees (1,338)

(154)







Net loss (29,092)

(6,602)







Net loss attributable to common shareholders (29,092)

(6,602)







Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 580

120







Net loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders $ (28,512)

$ (6,482)







Earnings (loss) per share





Basic $ (0.06)

$ (0.02) Diluted $ (0.06)

$ (0.02)







Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 497,359,747

391,125,134 Diluted 497,359,747

391,125,134

IDEANOMICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 170,757

$ 269,863 Accounts receivable, net 3,393

3,338 Contract assets 2,649

2,772 Amount due from related parties 290

266 Available-for-sale securities 3,917

— Notes receivable from related party —

697 Notes receivable from third parties 56,212

54,907 Inventory 21,855

6,159 Prepaid expenses 26,068

20,015 Other current assets 4,703

4,490 Total current assets 289,844

362,507 Property and equipment, net 5,547

2,905 Intangible assets, net 89,583

42,546 Goodwill 75,754

16,161 Operating lease right of use assets 18,833

12,827 Long-term investments 23,073

35,588 Other non-current assets 1,537

903 Total assets $ 504,171

$ 473,437







LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 16,181

$ 6,674 Deferred revenue (including customer deposits of $5,623 and $3,163 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 8,370

5,392 Accrued salaries 6,473

8,957 Amount due to related parties 2,512

1,102 Other current liabilities 10,557

7,137 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,855

3,086 Current contingent consideration 722

648 Promissory note-short term 3,945

312 Convertible promissory note due to third-parties-short term 58,376

57,809 Total current liabilities 110,991

91,117 Promissory note-long term 1,850

— Operating lease liability-long term 14,646

9,647 Non-current contingent consideration 145

350 Deferred tax liabilities 9,845

5,073 Other long-term liabilities 632

620 Total liabilities 138,109

106,807 Commitments and contingencies (Note 18)





Convertible redeemable preferred stock and Redeemable non-controlling interest:





Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 1,262

1,262 Equity:





Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 497,747,525 shares and 497,272,525 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 498

497 Additional paid-in capital 970,838

968,066 Accumulated deficit (634,270)

(605,758) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,147

222 Total Ideanomics, Inc. shareholders' equity 338,213

363,027 Non-controlling interest 26,587

2,341 Total equity 364,800

365,368 Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, redeemable non-controlling interest and equity $ 504,171

$ 473,437

IDEANOMICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 Net loss $ (29,092)

$ (6,602) Other comprehensive loss, net of nil tax:





Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,209

(693) Comprehensive loss (27,883)

(7,295) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest 296

433 Comprehensive loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders $ (27,587)

$ (6,862)

