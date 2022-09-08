TalentBurst Announces New Webinar Episode, "Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace ".

This webinar series will focus on key topics related to the workforce and staffing industry

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TalentBurst, Inc., a leading talent workforce solutions provider, announced their next educational webinar will be focusing on Diversity and Inclusion, (D&I) in the workplace. D&I is a passion mission for TalentBurst as they are minority owned and are a majority female employee-based employer. Through initiatives created by TalentBurst's Vice President of Diversity, the company has been recognized for the success of these initiatives with numerous diversity awards. Management's continued educational mission to highlight Diversity and Inclusion will be discussed in this upcoming Webinar.

The organization is honored to feature as one of their guest speakers, Dr. Sherri Ann Charleston, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Harvard University. Dr. Charleston is a historian with a focus on race, women, gender, citizenship and the law in the U.S. and is also an attorney with a specialization in constitutional and employment law. She brings expertise in affirmative action, Title IX and Americans with Disability Act enforcement and compliance. Dr. Charleston was also named one of the "Top 35 Women in higher Education" in 2019 in the Diverse Issues in Higher Education Magazine. Additional speakers on the show are Joy Pastor, Vice President of Diversity and Operations at TalentBurst, who has overseen the implementation and initiatives of D&I at TalentBurst since 2020 and Meridian Lamont, Director of Marketing and Social Communications at TalentBurst, who has helped to head marketing initiatives for brand and D&I awareness. The show will be hosted by Ronn Schuman, Vice President of Strategic Development at TalentBurst.

The webinar will be focusing on key topics in D&I. Discussing how one can best contribute to ensuring everyone can be given equal opportunities in the workplace. The webinar seeks to provide insight on the current challenges D&I officers and their marketing counterparts face and ways to best find a solution within teams across the United States.

The webinar, will be held on September 14th at 1:00pm EST.

About: TalentBurst, Inc.

Since 2002, TalentBurst has established itself as one of the most respected names in the staff augmentation, payroll, and employer of record (EOR) space. TalentBurst provides total workforce talent solutions to Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Canada, including, but not limited to, staff augmentation, high hazard payrolling, and employer of record services. TalentBurst is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts and has satellites offices in San Francisco, Portland, Toronto, Florida, New York, Bangalore, and New Delhi, India. TalentBurst has expertise in information Technology Consulting; Accounting & Finance; and Compliance Consulting in the areas of Sarbanes Oxley (SOX) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) under the USA Patriot Act. TalentBurst has a global workforce of 2,400 people with estimated revenues of $145 million for the year (2021). TalentBurst is certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (NMSDC). TalentBurst was ranked by Inc. magazine for over nine years as one of the United States' fastest growing companies. TalentBurst is also recognized as a Top 50 Diversity Owned Business in Massachusetts and Top 50 Privately held Business in Massachusetts.

About Dr. Sherri Charleston

Sherri Ann Charleston serves as the first Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer (CDIO) at Harvard University. She is one of the nation's leading experts in diversity and higher education and assumed her role in August 2020.

Dr. Charleston is a historian trained in U.S. history with a focus on race, women, gender, citizenship, and the law, and an attorney with a specialization in constitutional and employment law. Most recently, she served as the Assistant Vice Provost for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Chief Affirmative Action Officer at the University of Wisconsin (UW)-Madison. She was responsible for evaluating progress toward the goals of a campus-wide strategic diversity plan. During her leadership, she also oversaw the Office of Employee Disability Resources and undergraduate scholarship programs focused on recruiting and retaining students from historically underrepresented communities.

As an academician and administrator, she has expertise in affirmative action, Title IX, and Americans with Disability Act enforcement and compliance. Her focus is on translating diversity and inclusion research into practice for students, staff, researchers, postdoctoral fellows, and faculty of color. She also held faculty affiliations with the Departments of Gender and Women's Studies, teaching courses on women, inequality, and policy analysis at UW-Madison. In 2019, Diverse Issues in Higher Education magazine named her one of the "Top 35 Women in Higher Education."

Dr. Charleston received a B.A. from Columbia University in history and African American studies, a M.A. and Ph.D. in history from the University of Michigan, and J.D. from the University of Wisconsin Law School.

About Joy Pastor

Joy Pastor, Vice President of Diversity and Operations joined TalentBurst in 2019, Ms. Pastor received her MBA in Business Management, and her background consists of experience from the fashion & technology industries from an Operations perspective which accelerated her growth in the Staffing industry.

Joy's passion of Diversity and Inclusion became the foundation for creating the Diversity initiatives at TalentBurst. Her belief is that it is everyone's responsibility to recognize our own biases and microaggressions. Ms. Pastor helps others to learn and understand how to overcome them to be an ally or advocate for others who cannot. Especially for those who are entrusted with a position of influence.

"I intend to do my best to be an ally and also assist those looking for knowledge and how to support."

About Meridian Lamont

Meridian Lamont started off her career in retail, where the importance of marketing, networking and entrepreneurship were quickly mastered and perfected. Her talent in social media and content creation drew her to positions where she was able to interact with customers and clients, while pairing the creativity of content creation for social platforms. Ms. Lamont is leading TalentBurst marketing ideology by forming a connection with others through graphics, images, and words to help people come together as well as educate on important issues is a passion of hers.

