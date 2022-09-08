Padgett Announces Partnership with CPA Site Solutions via Launch of New Websites

The complete re-design of 170 Accounting Firm sites includes a new domain: www.padgettadvisors.com

ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Padgett, an accounting and tax planning and preparation franchise with hundreds of locations across North America announced the launch of their partnership with CPA Site Solutions via the re-design of both their corporate and franchisee websites.

"Fundamentally, we are launching these new sites for our offices and for our clients," said Padgett CEO Jeff Phillips. "We want to ensure that every one of our firms have a best-in-class website that is appealing and accessible to their clients. We're excited to work with CPA Site Solutions toward achieving this goal because we know they are knowledgeable and experienced in this space."

CPA Site Solutions (CPASS) is a web design and digital marketing company that specializes in meeting the needs of financial professionals. As the top provider of digital marketing services for the accounting industry, they work with over 10,000 accountants and financial professionals to create custom accounting websites, execute Google advertising and SEO campaigns, and provide other digital marketing services.

"CPA Site Solutions is always looking for new ways to help our clients streamline their processes and grow their firms with online marketing solutions," said Keith Washington, CTO for ProSites, parent company of CPA Site Solutions. "We are so excited to partner with Padgett and their franchisees to enable them to provide the best possible online experience to small business clients."

The website launch and new digital marketing partnership is the latest step in Padgett's larger plan to grow and refresh their network. This also included the launch of their newly designed brand last fall and a recent Summer Meeting focused on technology.

"Websites are just the beginning," Anna Khayet, Padgett's CMO, said. "Alongside CPASS, we'll offer franchisees a complete digital marketing solution grounded in best practices for marketing their services online. We look forward to a long and productive partnership!"

About Padgett

Through a network of hundreds of individually owned firms, Padgett provides tax, accounting, payroll and consulting services to tens of thousands of small businesses across the U.S. and Canada. With an entrepreneurial spirit and more than 50 years of experience, Padgett aims to serve as trusted advisors and empower business owners to pursue their financial and personal goals.

