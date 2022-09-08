NO MILK? NO PROBLEM. JUST ADD WATER TO NEW KELLOGG'S® INSTABOWLS FOR REAL MILK IN THIS FIRST-EVER CEREAL INNOVATION FROM KELLOGG'S

Cereal fans can now enjoy Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Froot Loops®, Apple Jacks® and Raisin Bran Crunch® with REAL MILK — without the carton

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cereal and milk go together like peanut butter and jelly. But if you're like the 68% of adults who enjoy cereal and prefer breakfast foods that are easy to eat on the go1, that can be hard when shuffling kids in the carpool line, catching the train or sitting in rush hour. In a revolutionary cereal innovation from Kellogg's, cereal lovers can now add cold water to new Kellogg's® Instabowls to get real milk instantly. The new line-up offers a delicious and convenient way to enjoy Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Froot Loops®, Apple Jacks® and Raisin Bran Crunch® with the same great taste anywhere, anytime — no milk required!

Add cold water to new Kellogg’s® Instabowls and get real milk, a delicious and convenient way to enjoy fan-favorite Kellogg’s cereals outside of the kitchen (PRNewswire)

"In recent years, there has been a huge trend toward portability for food, especially as busy schedules and life's everyday curve balls prevent traditional sit-down meals," said Chris Stolsky, Marketing Director at Kellogg Company. "We created Kellogg's Instabowls as an easy solution for the 'anytime cereal break' so you can now bring your favorite Kellogg's cereals with you wherever life takes you and not have to worry about milk, dishes, or clean-up."

Each portable bowl is pre-portioned, single serve and mess free — perfect for on the go. Just add cold water to the fill line and the instantized milk turns into real milk with a quick stir. According to an initial fan reaction, they love this offering because they found it "[easier] to grab a bottle of water or find water than make sure that I have milk. Easy to store. Easy to travel with – and kids love it."2

Kellogg's Instabowls come in four iconic cereal varieties — Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks and Raisin Bran Crunch. Kellogg's Instabowls are available in the cereal aisle at Walmart for a suggested retail price of $1.98 per bowl and will eventually roll out at additional retailers nationwide. To find Kellogg's Instabowls at a store near you, visit Kelloggs.com. For more information, follow Kellogg on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

