Medifast, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Fitness & Wellness Summit

BALTIMORE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, announced today that Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Maloney, Chief Financial Officer, will meet with investors and participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Fitness & Wellness Summit, to be held September 12, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Medifast, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available Monday, September 12, 2022 at 9:00am ET over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of Medifast's website at www.MedifastInc.com, and will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About Medifast ®: Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of independent OPTAVIA Coaches and a Community to help Customers achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. As the publicly traded market leader by revenue in the U.S. $7 billion weight management industry, the company has impacted more than 2 million lives through its Community of OPTAVIA Coaches, who teach Customers how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast was recognized in 2022 as one of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies by Forbes, in 2020 and 2021 as one of FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and was named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

MED-F

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medifast, Inc.