KAYE BENDER REMBAUM ATTORNEY JEFFREY D. GREEN RECEIVES FLORIDA BAR CERTIFICATION AS SPECIALIST IN CONSTRUCTION LAW

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kaye Bender Rembaum announced that Firm Member Jeffrey D. Green is newly board-certified in Construction Law by the Florida Bar Board of Legal Specialization and Education.

Jeffrey D. Green, Esq. BCS (Kaye Bender Rembaum) | Board Certified Specialist in Construction Law (PRNewswire)

Board certification is the highest level of recognition by the Florida Bar and demonstrates an attorney's significant competency and experience in a specialty field of law. Attorneys must meet stringent application criteria before officially becoming certified, including satisfactory peer review assessments as it relates to proficiency, character, ethics and professionalism, completing the certification area's continuing legal education requirements and passing a rigorous written examination. Only attorneys who have earned the "board-certification" distinction are allowed to describe themselves as legal "specialists" or "experts" in a specific field.

"It is an honor to be confirmed as a Board-Certified Specialist in Construction Law by the Florida Bar," said Jeffrey Green. "I look forward to continuing to assist our clients in construction related matters, and all other aspects of community association law." Michael Bender added, "This is a career milestone for Jeffrey that warrants recognition. He's an extremely knowledgeable and skilled attorney who is a tremendous asset to the Firm and all of its clients."

