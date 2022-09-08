GOT MOLD?® Test Kit Celebrates Official Launch With Trade Show Debut and Exhibit at 8th Annual Biohacking Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, the 8th Annual Biohacking Conference will provide a star-studded backdrop for the official launch and trade show debut of the GOT MOLD? Test Kit, a state-of-the-art mold testing solution that marries top-level laboratory analysis with at-home convenience and simplicity. The test kit, which has been on the market in soft-launch mode since late March, will be exhibited by its creator, Jason Earle, throughout the course of the conference, taking place September 15-17 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The Biohacking Conference is the largest and longest-running biohacking conference in the world and was begun by the "Father of Biohacking," Dave Asprey, in 2013. This year's conference, as in years past, will feature an array of exhibits, demonstrations and expert panels on a wide range of topics targeted at elevating human performance and longevity.

Alongside Asprey, headlining this year's keynote speakers will be pioneering neuroscientist, Dr. Caroline Leaf, New York Times bestselling author Vishen Lakhiani, and ultra-endurance athlete Charlie Engle.

In addition to exhibiting the GOT MOLD? Test Kit, Earle, who is also the founder of mold inspection company 1-800-GOT-MOLD?, and a widely respected voice in the world of indoor air quality for more than two decades, will lead an Upgrade U breakout session on September 17 called "More Than Mycotoxins."

Earle describes the session as a "counter-intuitive discussion, filled with actionable tips and takeaways, about the other ways that mold and indoor air quality impacts our health, beyond the much-maligned fungal toxins which get all the attention."

Conference attendees are encouraged to visit the GOT MOLD? Test Kit exhibit on the terrace at location TER-1.

GOT MOLD?® empowers people with the tools and knowledge they need to make better decisions about the air they breathe. The company's flagship product is a professional-quality indoor air test kit that allows concerned consumers to quickly, easily and affordably sample their air for mold. Learn more at www.gotmold.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook . GOT MOLD?® is a registered trademark of MycoLab USA LLC.

