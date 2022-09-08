FORTUNE® Names CATIC One of the Best Workplaces in Real Estate™ in 2022, Ranking #21

ROCKY HILL, Conn., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored CATIC as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™. This is CATIC's first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 21st place. Earning a spot means that CATIC is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

Fortune 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate (Photo: Fortune) (PRNewswire)

We have built a strong culture of collaboration, inclusiveness, and innovation.

The Best Workplaces in Real Estate award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 23,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the real estate industry. In that survey, 95% of all CATIC employees, including its subsidiaries (CATIC Title and Universal Component Lender Services), said CATIC is a great place to work. This number is 38 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"We are grateful for our hard working and dedicated employees who have made us a part of this prestigious list," said James M. Czapiga, Esq., President and CEO of the CATIC Family of Companies. "Our people make working at CATIC a truly special experience every day. We have built a strong culture of collaboration, inclusiveness, and innovation. We celebrate and thank our employees for all they do to earn this incredible honor." Damon Carter, Senior Vice President and CHRO, added, "We are humbled and proud to be recognized on this esteemed list this year. Each person, regardless of their position in the company, is genuinely committed to making CATIC a great place to work for all employees. The candid feedback and thoughtful ideas that we regularly receive from our employees continuously shape our company culture, and their outstanding efforts are truly appreciated by the senior leadership team."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Real Estate is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were considered only if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

About CATIC

CATIC, along with its sister company CATIC Title Insurance Company, is currently licensed in every state east of the Mississippi and in Texas and is currently doing business through an independent agent network in 15 states. The Company is an underwriting member of the American Land Title Association (ALTA) and the North American Bar-Related® Title Insurers. For more information about the Company, or to become a CATIC agent, please visit us at www.CATIC.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About the Best Workplaces in Real Estate™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Real Estate by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 23,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the real estate industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

CATIC Logo (PRNewsfoto/CATIC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CATIC