CVS Health/Morning Consult survey reveals that teenagers are approaching educators with mental health concerns more than parents

Sixth survey finds that parents and educators play critical, complementary roles in supporting the mental health of adolescents

To address the national youth mental health crisis, both trusted resources are confident they can get adolescents help

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS)/Morning Consult survey of American parents and educators of adolescents (age 13-17) found that both groups play a critical role in adolescents' lives as a go-to resource for conversations around mental health and support for getting care.

Image provided by CVS Health (PRNewswire)

Mental Health Concerns for Parents and Educators

Key findings include:

Educators report feeling concerned about adolescents' mental health (76%) significantly more than parents (43%).

When asked if a child has ever approached them about a mental or emotional concern, more educators (78%) said yes, compared to parents (58%).

However, almost half of parents (49%) say they initiate conversations about mental health with their child, compared to a quarter of educators (22%).

Fortunately, almost all parents (94%) and educators (94%) are confident they would be able to find appropriate support if they were concerned the adolescent was experiencing a mental or emotional health issue.

"Young people continue to face a mental health crisis, but they are not facing it alone. Most are turning to the adults in their lives for help—both at home and at school," said CVS Health President and Chief Executive Officer Karen S. Lynch. "To increase our attention on adolescents' mental health, we have launched new programs to reach them and their families directly, and resources to help parents and caregivers better understand mental distress and available support. Mental health can, and should, become a part of everyday conversation in the classroom, during lunch hour and at the dinner table."

When parents and educators are concerned that a child is experiencing a mental or emotional health issue, the CVS Health/Morning Consult survey also found that both would, overwhelmingly, speak directly to the child, reach out to one another or seek help from a mental health professional.

Adolescents Face New Stressors Today

The survey revealed prevalent and emerging challenges that adolescents face today on their mental health:

Educators cited family dynamics and relationships (94%), self-esteem (91%), bullying/social dynamics (85%) and social media usage (83%) as the top negative impacts on children's mental health.

Parents most often cited academic pressure (52%), self-esteem (51%), pandemic-related stress (48%) and bullying/social dynamics (43%) as having negative impacts on their children's mental health.

Most educators (72%) cited issues stemming from gender, race and sexuality as a factor negatively impacting adolescent mental health, compared to just 25% of parents.

Educators (63%) and parents (54%) agree that more affordable mental health care is the most beneficial resource for adolescent mental health.

"The mental health of America's youth continues to suffer, and our survey reveals the opportunity to create an ecosystem around our children to ensure they get the mental health resources they need," said Cara McNulty, President, Behavioral Health and Mental Well-being, CVS Health. "Parents and educators create a critical, complementary team that supports adolescents through the impacts of academic and family pressures, self-esteem concerns, COVID-19 and more. By helping adolescents, we can prevent mental health issues and the risk of suicide from arising or becoming worse and set healthy well-being habits in this generation for years to come."

From Conversations to Impactful Change

In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month in September, CVS Health continues to prioritize intervention, resources and support to manage suicidal thoughts and prevent suicide attempts. Learn more about CVS Health's efforts to reduce suicide and view our awareness guide for parents and caregivers to improve adolescent mental health.

Methodology

This poll was conducted between August 12 - 23, 2022 among a sample of 500 parents and 340 teachers and educators of adolescents ages 13-17. The interviews were conducted online, and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on gender, educational attainment, age, race and region. Results for the parents' audience have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points; results for the teachers' audience have a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percentage points.

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

Media Contact

Alex Kepnes

kepnesa@aetna.com

Doug Feingold

feingoldd@cvshealth.com

CVS Health (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CVS Health