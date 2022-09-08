Coinllectibles™ Launches US$3.8million "Magnificent Ceramic Series" On Its MetaMall - A New Series Of Rare Ceramics Following Strong Reception Of Its Previous Series

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce the launch of the "Magnificent Ceramic Series" which consists of 13 rare ceramics from the Qing Dynasty and more modern artworks. Collectively the 13 pieces are priced at US$3,883,000 with each collectible tagged with a Coinllectibles' signature Fusion Digital Ownership Token ("DOT") that will be made available for purchase on the CoinllectiblesTM MetaMall.

About Magnificent Ceramic Series

The Magnificent Ceramic Series features a collection of exquisite antique works from the Qing Dynasty, as well as ancient style artworks made by modern artists. The rare ceramics collectibles were all delicately created through an extremely high level of Chinese craftsmanship and artistic values.

During the Chinese dynasties, it was a widely accepted practice to paint individual Chinese Zodiac Sign on ceramics. However, it is unprecedented and rare to have all the twelve Chinese Zodiac Signs on a single piece of ceramic, as can be seen in the "Enameled and Gilded Twelve Chinese Zodiac Signs of Birthday Floral Decoration Plate", a rare piece within the Magnificent Ceramic Series.

The Plate features a full and dignified body embellished with each of the Twelve Chinese Zodiac Signs and is decorated with gilded patterns of the Chinese character for "Longevity" around the rim. The entire design is decorated in golden colour which creates a magnificent appearance. The bottom stamp of the Plate reads "Designed and Fired During the Reign of Emperor Qianlong of the Qing Dynasty" and is embellished with the golden phoenix motif. Originally used to celebrate the birthday of the Queen, the enamel ceramic was first created during the Qing Dynasty, and stands out as the premiere of ancient Chinese painted ceramics.

Each distinct piece from the "Magnificent Ceramic Series" comes with a Coinllectibles™️ DOT that includes legal documentation addressing ownership, a valuation report and high resolution images of the piece that is minted on the Blockchain.

Commenting on the launch, Nancy Wong, Chief Assets Officer at Coinllectibles™️ said, "These magnificent series ceramics could have been a gift from China's Qing Dynasty. The enamel on the piece mentioned, the "Enameled and Gilded Twelve Chinese Zodiac Signs of Birthday Floral Decoration Plate", would have required a final firing in a special kiln, which is technically very difficult to achieve and only made possible if it were to be meant for the royals. We are very pleased to have acquired such rare items and offer them on our MetaMall for ceramic art enthusiasts and collectors."

Toby O'Connor, CEO of Coinllectibles™️ added, "We have really enjoyed seeing the strong market reception to the ceramics from our previous Bronze and Heritage launches. The Magnificent Ceramic Series pieces that we are bringing this week are each exceptional and with their own stories. We have sought to make more people aware of the ceramic art form, the cultural significance and rarity as a collectible through a range of initiatives incorporating the Digital Ownership Token with each piece, Fusing the Digital and Physical realms. We hope that these pieces can be enjoyed by a range of discerning collectors."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that COSG is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of DOT's offered by Coinllectibles™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in COSG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its current report on Form 8-K filed on September 17, 2021. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. COSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through CoinllectiblesTM, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens (DOTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans. The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is a technology company supporting the collectibles industry with a focus on rare memorabilia and artworks that exist and have intrinsic value in the real world, whether tangible or intangible in nature.

Coinllectibles™️ applies blockchain, marketplace, metaverse and DOT technologies as tools to disrupt and enhance the real world collectibles industry. The technology underpinning DOTs (digital ownership tokens) has multiple functional use cases that Coinllectibles™️ is applying to areas including art, sports, watches, numismatics, limited edition toys, limited edition fashion wear and sneakers. DOTs have the power to transform our societies and some areas may be subject to regulations. Coinllectibles™️ uses DOT technology solely to provide a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to a tangible or intangible collectible, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory parameter.

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion DOT

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion DOT as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion DOT contains the following on Arweave – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion DOT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion DOT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion DOT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion DOT™️.

