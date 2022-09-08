Bexson Biomedical Announces Participation in the Jeffries Innovation in Mental Health Summit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexson Biomedical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on disrupting the $189 billion small molecule injectable market and enabling home health solutions, today announced that the Company's management will be participating in the 2022 Jeffries Innovation in Mental Health Summit.

Bexson's Chief Executive Officer, Gregg Peterson, and Chief Scientific Officer, Jeffrey Becker, are scheduled to present on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022 in New York and will discuss various new and innovative therapies for the treatment of mental health. Management will be participating in investor one-on-one meetings while in attendance.

Bexson Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on disrupting the small molecule injectable market and enabling home health solutions through new formulations designed for subcutaneous delivery. Bexson's proprietary platform, SEVALENT™, can be applied to small molecules across a broad range of drug classes, enabling IV therapies to be delivered subcutaneously.

Bexson's lead therapy, BB106, is a low-dose ketamine treatment for post-operative pain management, a $36B global market and leading driver of opioid addiction. Additionally, management believes its BB106 formulation technology can be utilized to address various mental health indications.

