Schonfeld Appoints Jennifer Cohen as Global Head of Human Capital Management

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC ("Schonfeld") today announced the appointment of Jennifer Cohen as Global Head of Human Capital Management. Cohen will lead Schonfeld's human capital strategy, strengthening how the firm attracts, invests in, and retains its talent. She will report to Chief Strategy Officer Danielle Pizzo.

"Jennifer is an accomplished leader with extensive experience developing and executing a strategic vision for human capital," said Pizzo. "We welcome her to Schonfeld as we continue to expand our business, nurture our culture and create lasting impact on our people, our investors, our partners and our communities."

Cohen will oversee a growing, global human capital team responsible for organizational development, performance management and total rewards & analytics. She will serve as a trusted advisor on all things related to talent and further develop the firm's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within its human capital strategy. Cohen will be based in the firm's New York City office and will serve as a member of the Schonfeld Global Management Committee.

"This is an incredible time to join Schonfeld as it continues to evolve and grow globally. The firm's leaders have a vision for talent and culture that fosters an innovative approach to Human Capital Management," said Cohen. "I look forward to working with a team of forward-thinking leaders and supporting Schonfeld's business as it continues to expand and solidify its position as a destination for top talent."

Cohen joins from Global Atlantic Financial Group, where she most recently served as Co-Head of Human Resources. She brings deep financial services experience to Schonfeld, having spent more than 20 years in various leadership roles at Global Atlantic, and its predecessor Goldman Sachs, across the human resources, mortgage, and risk departments. Her expertise lies at the intersection of strategy, talent, culture, and analytics. Cohen graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a B.A. and M.A. in Mathematics.

Schonfeld continues to expand its global footprint, which includes 19 offices across the U.S., EMEA and Asia Pacific. Since launching its London office in 2018, the firm has opened international offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Dubai, and Sydney. Most recently, Schonfeld relocated its London office to St. James Street, doubling its size and allowing for greater access to local talent. In the last year, the firm has added over 250 employees, including over 15 new investment teams across its strategies.

