Macerich To Present at BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Macerich® (NYSE: MAC), today announced that Tom O'Hern, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Scott Kingsmore, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Doug Healey, Senior Executive Vice President Leasing will present to/speak with investors at BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference in New York, NY on September 14, 2022.

Macerich (PRNewsFoto/Macerich) (PRNewswire)

Macerich will present at 12:40 pm Eastern Time, on Wednesday September 14, 2022. The live audio-only webcast will be available online in the Investor Section of the Company's website at www.macerich.com. An online replay will be available following the presentation at the same location.

About Macerich: Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 48 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 GRESB ranking for the North American retail sector for seven straight years (2015-2021). For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Macerich Company