Lowe's partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and more than 10,000 volunteers for annual 'Bunks Across America' event

Lowe's partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and more than 10,000 volunteers for annual 'Bunks Across America' event

Associates from more than 30 Lowe's stores to participate in nationwide builds, with a goal of building 7,500 bunk beds on Sept. 10

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday, Sept. 10, Lowe's is joining Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) and thousands of volunteers for the fourth annual Bunks Across America event to build and deliver quality bunk beds to children and families in need.

Lowe’s is joining Sleep in Heavenly Peace and thousands of volunteers for the fourth annual Bunks Across America event to build and deliver quality bunk beds to children and families in need. (PRNewswire)

More than 175 local Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapters and national partners will unite with a goal of building over 7,500 beds in a single day. Lowe's associates from more than 30 stores will participate in bunk bed builds, with more than two-dozen of those stores hosting parking lot builds. The company is also contributing more than $350,000 of product to support the builds.

"We are committed to making homes better for all, and we're proud of how our associate volunteers help organizations strengthen our communities," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "Together with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and volunteers across America, we can help address the gap in beds needed for children and make a difference to improve access to safe and affordable housing in our communities."

As a founding partner, Lowe's supported Sleep in Heavenly Peace's initial build event in Twin Falls, Idaho. Since those first 22 beds in 2012, Lowe's has helped SHP build more than 123,000 beds.

"Childhood bedlessness isn't a real word, but it is a real problem. And with the continued support from our partner and national sponsor, Lowe's, SHP has set a goal of providing one million American kids a bed of their very own over the next decade," said Luke Michaelson, founder and executive director of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "We aim to accomplish such an incredible and ambitious milestone by continuing our work with Lowe's throughout the country, starting with our fourth annual Bunks Across America."

Starting this year, Lowe's support of Sleep in Heavenly Peace was extended to Lowe's 29th annual "Swing for Charity" golf tournament, with the company hosting bunk bed builds at events on March 20-23 in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 4-5 in Pinehurst, N.C., on Sept. 12-15 in Palm Beach, Fla., and on Oct. 24-27 in Hilton Head, S.C.

To volunteer with a chapter near you, please visit shpbeds.org/bunks-across-america.

About Sleep in Heavenly Peace

At Sleep in Heavenly Peace, we fully believe that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional, and mental support that a child needs. When it was brought to our attention that the need for beds went far beyond our own neighborhoods, we stepped up and took initiative. We're a national organization answering the call to a national problem. If a child needs a bed, we want to make sure they get one. No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!®

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Media Contacts:

Candace Gordon

Lowe's Companies, Inc

Candace.Gordon@lowes.com

Mitchell Mathews

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Mitchell.Mathews@shpbeds.org

As a founding partner, Lowe’s supported Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s initial build event in Twin Falls, Idaho. Since those first 22 beds in 2012, Lowe’s has helped SHP build more than 123,000 beds. (PRNewswire)

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.