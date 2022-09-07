InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Doughboy Cart (RSM-116)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective cart for making and selling fried doughboys in a variety of locations," said an inventor, from Riverside, Calif., "so I invented the DOUGH BOY KING Cart. My design would accommodate and satisfy hungry walk-up customers and it could generate income for the entrepreneur."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved cart for frying and selling doughboys to the public. In doing so, it enables the user to create fresh and tasty sugarcoated fried dough. It also increases convenience and mobility and it could help to generate income for the business owner. The invention features a mobile, versatile and unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for entrepreneurs with their own fried doughboy businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RSM-116, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

