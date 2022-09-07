Edward Jones Ranks No. 11 on the 2022 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services firm Edward Jones was named No. 11 overall on the "Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance" list by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 176,000 employees across the U.S. In that survey, 91% of Edward Jones associates said Edward Jones is a great place to work. This number is 34% higher than the average U.S. company.

"We are extremely proud to receive this recognition, especially now in our centennial year. Edward Jones was founded on what has remained a core value at our firm for 100 years – individuals and their contributions are valued and respected," said Kristin Johnson, Edward Jones Chief Transformation and Human Resources Officer. "To make a meaningful difference for our clients, colleagues and communities, we focus on being human-centered and purpose-driven, both of which contribute to making Edward Jones a great place to work."

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"Edward Jones is a place of belonging, a place where we come together to help people achieve what matters most," said Jennifer Kingston, Head of Enterprise Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). "This year, we renewed our five-point commitment to address racism and positively impact opportunities for people of color, we are diligently focused on continuing to make progress toward our diverse representation goals among our financial advisors and firm leadership by 2025, and we look forward to our second annual firm DEI Conference in September, focused on celebrating and empowering our colleagues to serve as passionate advocates of diversity, equity and inclusion."

"These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance."

The Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance, announced in September 2022 and based on data as of August 2021, is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune. In 2022, Edward Jones also ranked No. 35 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For list, the firm's 23rd year on the list, and No. 3 on the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials list. Additionally, the firm was named as one of the 2022 World's Most Admired Companies. (Sources: 100 Best Companies announced April 2022, data as of August 2021; Millennials announced July 2022, data as of March 2022; Most Admired in partnership with Korn Ferry, announced February 2022, data as of November 2021).

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 firm, provides financial services in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in client assets under care. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's 50,000 associates and our branch presence in 68 percent of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 176,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

