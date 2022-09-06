Freedom Financial Network Named One of Arizona's Most Admired Companies of 2022 by AZ Business Magazine and BestCompaniesAZ

Annual list recognizes employers for their excellence in leadership, innovation, workplace culture, social responsibility, customer relations and diversity, equity and inclusion.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Network (FFN), a leading digital personal finance company with locations in Tempe, Ariz. and San Mateo, Calif., announced today it has been named one of Arizona's Most Admired Companies of 2022 by AZ Business Magazine and BestCompaniesAZ.

The award honors employers that demonstrate excellence in leadership, innovation, workplace culture, social responsibility, customer relations and diversity, equity and inclusion. This is the second consecutive year FFN has been named to the list.

"The Valley of the Sun is home to the vast majority of our teammates and we are honored to be named among this distinguished group of innovative and impactful companies," said FFN Co-Founder and Co-CEO Andrew Housser. "With more than 2,000 employees in Arizona, we are committed to serving as an employer of choice that offers meaningful career opportunities for our employees, and a culture that prioritizes giving back to the local community."

Earlier this year, FFN was named to the The State of Arizona Top Workplaces 2022 list by azcentral.com and Energage and the Phoenix Business Journal's 2022 Healthiest Employers List . FFN has also been named to the Phoenix Business Journal 's annual "Best Places to Work" list 11 times, including winning first place in the extra-large company category in 2021. The company was also named to the 2022 list of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

"Freedom Financial Network is a thriving and growing company because of our dedicated employees and our culture of caring," said FFN Executive Vice President of Human Resources Linda Luman. "With over 2,600 employees across the country, we continue to add top talent to support the rapid expansion of our digital personal finance capabilities and further our mission to help everyday people get on, and stay on, a path to a better financial future. We are proud of this great distinction as one of the most admired Arizona companies and hope more people will look to Freedom for their next step in their career."

For the full list of this year's winners, visit https://azbigmedia.com/business/here-are-arizonas-most-admired-companies-for-2022/

About Freedom Financial Network

Freedom Financial Network is a leading digital personal finance company. We do what traditional banks don't: Put people first. Our solutions help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a brighter financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our solutions are tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey and include personal loans ( FreedomPlus ), home equity loans ( Lendage ), help with debt ( Freedom Debt Relief ), and even financial tools and education ( Bills.com ). Freedom Financial Network has more than 2,600 dedicated employees across California, Arizona and Texas and is recognized as a Best Place to Work .

For information on career opportunities at Freedom Financial Network, visit: https://jobs.freedomfinancialnetwork.com/

